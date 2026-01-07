3 prospect matchups to watch in Indiana vs Oregon in College Football Playoff

We’ve already covered this week how unique this Peach bowl quarterback matchup is. Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore battling it out for a spot in the national championship game months before they get drafted highly in the 2026 NFL Draft is special. Additionally, these two teams have a number of other players who will play in the NFL. Here are some of the highlights.

Fernando Mendoza vs Oregon’s Pass Rush

Oregon’s pass rush managed to take advantage of a decent physical advantage against Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. Though Mendoza faced good rushers against Alabama, this will be a different task. When escaping the pocket he did a great job of keeping his eyes downfield and getting rid of the football. We saw Mendoza step up through the pocket and scramble in some situations.

Matayo Uiagaleilei and A’Mauri Washington are two lengthy defensive linemen to look for here. Those lanes to step up through the pocket may not be as clean as they were in the Rose Bowl for Mendoza. The length on Oregon’s defensive line can allow them to two-gap and erase lanes simply by grabbing Mendoza when he tries to navigate. He will be tasked to play in tighter pockets.

Dante Moore vs Indiana’s Defense

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Indiana’s defense has a couple of defensive players worth discussing when it comes to the draft. However, I think it’s easier to discuss this matchup with the whole Hoosier defense in mind. This is a very disciplined group that forces an offense’s best players to create.

Constant creation is exactly what Dante Moore wants to do. But can he do it all game? Indiana will challenge the Oregon offense to chip away all game. Moore will need to be patient searching for chunk plays in the game’s biggest moments.

Carter Smith vs Matayo Uiagaleilei

Smith’s rise in the past month has come alongside a number of solid performances from the Indiana offensive line. He has yet to see an edge player as talented as Uiagaleilei. The Oregon product has true NFL power and length. These are two traits young offensive tackles struggle with upon entering the league. In some ways, this matchup will be a trial run for Smith. He can earn early playing time in the pros with a good performance Friday.