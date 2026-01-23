KC Concepcion 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is a problem for defenses. He is a dynamic and explosive athlete who excels in yards after the catch situations.

Modern NFL offenses use dynamic weapons like Concepcion all over the field to create mismatches and force defenses into less than ideal coverages. Despite Conception being on the smaller side, he is able to show off his skillset in multiple alignments and at every level of the field.

Concepcion is a threat when he gets the ball. He has a 7.2 yads after catch per reception (YAC/Rec) average and he may have been limited by some inconsistent offensive play overall. He also has a very good contested catch rate at 66.7 percent, bringing in 10 catches on 15 opportunities.

As a route runner, KC Concepcion gave elite college corners significant challenges. He has a very good package of releases of the line of scrimmage which aids him in creating separation on defensive backs where he is then able to turn on the turbo jets to accelerate. His routes are deceptive and quick and it is not uncommon to see defensive backs panic or completely whiff on hand strikes.

Ok...this is the second game where Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion faced a potential first round corner. He's winning.

Credit to Brandon Cisse for at least staying close in trail, but Concepcion stacks him quick, then takes a big hit and still makes the catch. pic.twitter.com/rcUqbIE6JA — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 22, 2026

According to PFF's charting, Concepcion has grades over 91 at all three levels of the field and the film supports his advanced statistics. His lowest grade of 87.6 comes from behind the line of scrimmage on screens. His overall production is fairly spread out across all three levels but his short game is where he excels. When quarterbacks are able to get him the ball quickly, he becomes a dynamic threat.

Measurables

Name: Kevin "KC" Concepcion

Kevin "KC" Concepcion Height/weight/class: 5'11 190lbs, wide receiver, Junior

5'11 190lbs, wide receiver, Junior Awards: 2025 Paul Hornung Award (nation's most versatile player), 2025 Consensus All-American, 2025 First-Team All-SEC

What KC Concepcion does well

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Good release package against press man with quick acceleration and sudden route running

A true threat with the ball in his hands forcing defenses to account for him

Excellent punt returner if asked to do it early in his career

Where KC Concepcion can improve

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

He transitions to runner immediately but this also leads to concentration drops

Run blocking will need to be improved at the next level to see consistent snaps early in his career

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #5 wide receiver

Expected draft round: First

Summary

KC Concepcion will thrive in a dynamic offense. He can easily be utilized in multiple ways like several wide receivers of similar size who have excelled before him such as Jaylen Waddle, Jordan Addison or Ladd McConkey.

Concepcion has excelled against elite competition in college and took a massive step forward despite the step up in competition at Texas A&M after transferring in from NC State. If he continues to develop and improve, he can be a dynamic, playmaking weapon in the NFL.