Kirk Herbstreit Names His Pick for the Best Quarterback in College Football

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit named Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as the passer he'd take over everybody in college football, even as Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell surges in the Heisman Trophy race after a four-touchdown day.

Co-host Joey Galloway, Herbstreit's former Ohio State teammate, asked him on their Nonstop podcast how many quarterbacks he would take over Russell. Herbstreit named CJ Carr, Darian Mensah and Julian Sayin before reaching the Rebels' sixth-year passer: "There's Trinidad Chambliss, who I would probably take over everybody."

Joey Galloway backs Herbstreit's Chambliss pick

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks to throw against the Florida Gators | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Galloway sided with Herbstreit on the top spot, even though he called the broader question extremely tough.

"I agree with you in one fact, that I think I'm taking Trinidad Chambliss right now over everyone. If I had to take one guy," Galloway said.

Herbstreit didn't dismiss the case for the Alabama sophomore. "So I get your point that Keelon Russell's playing at an elite level. I would agree with that. But man, it's one of those years where there's a bunch of guys," he said.

The 6-foot-3 Duncanville, Texas, native went 16 of 22 for 285 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in Alabama's 56-23 win at Mississippi State on Saturday, a performance that lifted him toward the top of the Heisman Trophy race.

Why is Chambliss' height a concern?

Mississippi Rebels quarterback coach Joe Judge talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herbstreit then asked whether Chambliss projects as the first pick in the NFL draft. Galloway said no and pointed only to size, as Ole Miss lists the Grand Rapids, Michigan, native at 6-foot and 210 pounds.

"I think if he's 6-foot-3, he's the number one pick last year in the NFL draft. And I think his height is the only thing," Galloway said. "If I had a team and a pick, I'm taking him."

Chambliss skipped the 2026 draft after a Mississippi state judge granted him an injunction for a sixth year of eligibility.

Herbstreit cited Bryce Young, who measured 5-foot-10 1/8 at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine before the Carolina Panthers took him No. 1 overall.

"Because to me, it's this ability to process, accuracy. Does he have that 'it' factor in his heart? Every one of those is double check marks," Herbstreit said. "I would take a guy that can process and make decisions and throw accurately. I don't care how tall he is. That's my guy."

Trinidad Chambliss 2026 impact

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall embraces Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) after a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Ferris State star has completed 70.8% of his passes for 1,222 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions through four games, and he's added four rushing scores.

He threw for 363 yards in a 32-24 win over LSU on Sept. 19, which prompted Herbstreit to ask whether any quarterback in the country was better. A week later, Chambliss accounted for 342 total yards and three touchdowns in a 52-28 loss at Florida that dropped the Rebels to 3-1.

Ole Miss, coming off a bye, plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET.