Kirk Herbstreit names the 'most complete' team in college football
Kirk Herbstreit has long been one of the most popular personalities in college football, but the ESPN broadcaster drew a few boos in Eugene, Oregon's College GameDay set with an opinion on college football's most complete team. Amid a discussion of the merits of the hometown Oregon Ducks, Herbstreit drew some scattered boos by naming his most complete team-- Ohio State.
Kirk's take
I think the most complete team so far was the team they [Oregon] played in the Rose Bowl last year. I think Ohio State's been the most complete team.- Kirk Herbstreit
OSU's "complete" 2025 squad
Of course, the case to make for Herbstreit's pick is not a difficult one. In five games, Ohio State has averaged 37.4 points per game. They've given up 25 points-- in total. In their first season under new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, OSU has allowed two touchdowns through five games. The Buckeyes are third nationally in allowing 215.8 yards per game. They're second nationally in allowing just 20.31% of successful third down conversions. In eight red zone possessions, opponents have not scored a touchdown (and have just three field goals).
Ohio State's offensive has been a bit less flashy, but still very effective. OSU is 22nd nationally in scoring offense and QB Julian Sayin has been outstanding, passing for 1,313 yards and completing over 80% of his passes. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate have both been among the nation's top wide receivers. Freshman running back Bo Jackson has quietly racked up 360 yards and 7.5 yards per carry on the ground.
Ohio State bested preseason No. 1 Texas 14-7 in week one, but the schedule stacks up to be relatively friendly down the stretch for the 5-0 Buckeyes. Today's battle with No. 17 Illinois is one of only two games against ranked foes still ahead. Ohio State will, of course, finish the regular season at Michigan. But to Herbstreit's point, a historically stout defense and a steady and opportunitistic offense have Ohio State putting together a remarkably complete 2025 season.