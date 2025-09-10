Lee Corso earns major honor days after College GameDay retirement
On the heels of his recent retirement, ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso continues to gain honors and awards following nearly four decades in broadcasting with ESPN. The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced that they will honor Corso with the 2025 NFF Chris Schenkel Award. Corso will be presented with the award on December 9th in Las Vegas at the NFF's 67th annual awards dinner.
Comments from NFF President
NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell discussed Corso's impressive career and the basis for the honor.
His experiences as a player at Florida State and a college coach for more than a quarter century laid the foundation for what would become one of our sport's most colorful broadcasting careers, but it has been his creativity, quick wit, and marketing flair that have clearly set him apart as a broadcast. We are eternally grateful for all he has done to build the next generation of college football fans. We are extremely pleased to name him the 2025 recipient of the NFF Chris Schenkel Award.- NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell
History of the Award
The Schenkel Award honors personw ho have had long and distinguished careers broadcasting college football with tiest to a specific platform or school. The award is named for former ABC Sports broadcaster Chris Schenkel, who served as emcee of the NFF Annual Awards Dinner from 1968 to 1995 before being the inaugural receipient of the award.
Corso's Career Path
Corso was an excellent player at Florida State before he rose to prominence as a college coach. He led outmanned Louisville and Indiana squads to surprising excellence and then moved into broadcasting with ESPN in 1987. Corso was the personality behind the network's College GameDay show, donning head gear to predict a weekly winner and engaging in witty banter with co-hosts and celebrity guests. At age 90, he retired after a Week 1 final show on College GameDay. Honors continue to flood in for Corso and the Schenkel Award is just another feather in his cap.