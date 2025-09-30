College Football HQ

Lincoln Riley's future at USC decided amid expensive buyout, says insider

Lincoln Riley's buyout at USC likely means the head coach is not leaving Los Angeles anytime soon.

Jonathan Adams

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Lincoln Riley's tenure with USC has not quite reached the highs some fans were expecting when the head coach bolted Oklahoma for the Trojans. Riley's sizable buyout likely means there are not going to be changes at USC in the near future.

Back in 2022, Riley signed a 10-year, $110 million contract with USC. Riley entered the season with a buyout topping $80 million, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

All that to say, Riley is not going anywhere for a while, even if the Trojans fail to contend in the Big Ten.

Lincoln Riley's buyout and contract makes it nearly impossible for USC to fire the coach

Despite USC's narrow 34-32 loss to Illinois, the Trojans are still in the hunt in the Big Ten. Yahoo Sports' Steven Godfrey points out that Riley is protected, even if USC's season goes south with more losses.

"Let's say they lose the next two and they still have Oregon and they get out of the season as a four- or five-loss team," Godfrey noted during Sunday's episode of the "College Football Enquirer." "Guys, it ain't happening.

"It's a ton of money they owe him. They're gonna see this through. And adding the GM when they did is evidence that they're gonna try and take a long view approach to this. ...But like, it ain't happening guys. They're gonna try everything for him."

Things could get worse for Lincoln Riley with USC's upcoming schedule

After starting a perfect 4-0, USC is in danger of the season taking a turn. Things do not get any easier for Riley and the Trojans thanks to a challenging upcoming schedule.

USC's next three games are against No. 20 Michigan, No. 21 Notre Dame and Nebraska. The Trojans also face No. 2 Oregon on Nov. 22.

JONATHAN ADAMS

