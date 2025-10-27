$54 million College Football Playoff HC emerges as sleeper to be next LSU coach
LSU is in search of a new head coach after firing Brian Kelly, and one name is being floated as a potential surprise candidate. The Tigers made the expensive decision to fire Kelly, and several college football coaches are emerging as potential candidates.
Could LSU take a familiar path to hire their next head coach? LSU is once again being linked to a Notre Dame coach. On3's Josh Pate believes Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman will consider a move to LSU.
"It's the name I've had in mind the entire time for LSU and that's Marcus Freeman," Pate explained on his Sunday podcast following Kelly's firing. "You go make Marcus Freeman tell you no. Marcus Freeman is going to look at the LSU job if they offer him. That is my gut.
"I've not talked to Marcus Freeman about that. It is my gut that anybody looks at the LSU job, if offered, and I would strongly recommend LSU just write out on a piece of paper how much easier it is to take transfers there that haven't graduated already as opposed to what it's like trying to get him in school in South Bend," Pate continued.
"That is where you'll find out if Marcus Freeman would ever leave. Because if he's not going there, he's not leaving for a college job. It would be NFL if someone ever pries Marcus Freeman away."
LSU urged to make a run at Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg is also floating Freeman as a candidate to be the next LSU coach. The Tigers poaching Notre Dame's coach did not turn out great the first time around, but Freeman would come to Baton Rouge as a much more polished candidate than Kelly did.
"Would LSU successfully swipe Notre Dame's coach twice in a row?" Rittenberg pondered on Sunday. "It's hard to say. Should LSU make inquiries about Freeman? Absolutely. He has established himself as one of the sport's top young coaches at just 39.
"... Freeman has spent his entire career in his native Ohio or neighboring Indiana, and a move to the SEC could be jarring. He ultimately might target the NFL as his next step, but he would at least have to consider a top program such as LSU."
Potential LSU candidate Marcus Freeman still has about $54 million remaining on his contract at Notre Dame
Including the current season, Freeman is under contract at Notre Dame for six years after inking an extension last Dec., per ESPN's Heather Dinich. Freeman received a raise to earn an estimated $9 million annually, according to 247Sports.
The coveted coach is fresh off leading Notre Dame on a run to the national title game. Freeman has Notre Dame looking like a perennial contender, but would the coach be open to a move to the recruiting hotbed of Louisiana? Time will tell, but LSU should at least make another call to South Bend.