$54 million College Football Playoff HC emerges as sleeper to be next LSU coach

Since Brian Kelly started at LSU in 2022 and Marcus Freeman took over for him at Notre Dame:



Freeman

38-11 overall

13-7 in ranked games

1 CFP appearance

3-1 in playoff games

2-0 in non-CFP bowl games



Kelly

34-13 overall

5-9 in ranked games

0 CFP appearances

3-0 in bowl games pic.twitter.com/lK4E8KDlQS