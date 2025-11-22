Dan Lanning breaks silence on coaching rumors amid college football buzz
Dan Lanning has built Oregon into a national title contender in just four short years since taking over in 2022.
Leading up to Saturday’s high-profile matchup against USC, his career record as a head coach stood at 44-7, a .863 winning percentage that ranks among the best in Ducks history.
Lanning arrived after years as a graduate assistant and a high-level defensive coordinator at Georgia from 2019-2021.
Under Lanning, Oregon went 10-3 in 2022 (his first year at the helm), 12-2 in 2023, and 13-1 last season, finishing No. 3 in the AP Top 25.
This season, the Ducks rank No. 7 in the country with a 9-1 overall record (6-1 in Big Ten).
Yet, despite Lanning’s continued success, his name hasn’t appeared for any of the open college coaching jobs.
On Saturday’s College GameDay, ESPN host Pat McAfee asked why that is, given Lanning has accomplished so much at just 39 years old and his name has come up constantly in previous years.
“Because the grass is damn green, Pat. I love this place,” Lanning said.
“You got to be able to say, 'Hey, appreciate what you have.' And I appreciate what I have here so much. This will be my spot. This is where I'm at forever.”
Several high-profile openings at Power Five programs have emerged in recent weeks following multiple firings, notably at LSU, Penn State and Florida.
Despite frequent mentions of Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri), Jon Sumrall (Tulane), and Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State) as frontrunners, Lanning’s name hasn’t appeared once.
The Ducks currently sit inside the College Football Playoff picture, averaging 39.0 points per game while allowing 13.7 points per game — both national top‑10 defensive/offensive marks for the season so far.
Lanning’s declaration that he’ll remain at Oregon reinforces recruiting pitches, minimizes distraction during the Playoff chase, and aids retention of staff and targets.
That stability positions the Ducks well as they move into rivalry matchups and postseason contention under a coach who delivers consistent results.