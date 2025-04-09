Explicit pics found in ex-Michigan football aide Matt Weiss hacking probe: report
Thousands of explicit and intimate pictures and videos were discovered by the U.S. Department of Justice during its investigation into former Michigan football assistant Matt Weiss, according to the Associated Press.
The seizure was revealed in court filings as part of a lawsuit against Weiss and Michigan that was released this week.
“Thousands of candid, intimate photographs and videos have been seized from the defendant’s electronic devices and from his cloud storage accounts,” the Justice Department’s Mega Victim Case Assistance Program said, via the report.
It added: “Many show victims naked. Some show victims in explicit sexual acts.”
Weiss, a former co-offensive coordinator under head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, was indicted in March for allegedly hacking into social media accounts of students and athletes across the country to steal intimate material.
The indictment alleges that Weiss downloaded the information of more than 150,000 people and used it to hack into the social, email, and cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 mostly female students dating back to at least 2015.
Weiss faces 24 charges, including 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Some of the alleged crimes occurred inside the Michigan football facility during a three-day period when the team was preparing to play TCU in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan suspended Weiss in January 2023 when campus police opened up their initial investigation, citing alleged computer crimes.
