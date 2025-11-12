NFL legend Terrell Owens names Heisman frontrunner heading into Week 12
Former NFL star wide receiver Terrell Owens has never been shy with an opinion and that's a characteristic that has extended into his thoughts on the Heisman Trophy race. Owens apparently watched CBS sports analyst Leger Douzable drop his Heisman rankings, as he slipped into the comments to share his take. Owens is apparently backing Alabama QB Ty SImpson for the prestigious award.
Douzable's list
Douzable, a CBS sports analyst, dropped his Heisman top five an in Instagram video. Douzable listed a top five of Alabama QB Ty Simpson, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State QB Julian Sayin, Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed, and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Douzable termed Simpson "the most clutch player in the nation" and cited Alabama's road wins at Georgia and Missouri. "He's the number one reason Bama is back," said Douzable.
TO chimes in
In the comments to Douzable's video, Terrell Owens dropped in to share his take. Go figure that the always-outspoken Owens basically dropped an "I told you so" reaction.
I told people Ty Simpson could very well win the Heisman this year.- Terrell Owens
Simpson's Season
Simpson has had an impressive season for the 8-1 Tide, passing for 2,461 yards and 21 touchdowns against just a single interception. He has been incredibly consistent, with no game of under 200 yards passing on the season. Last week's win over LSU was the first time he has failed to throw multiple touchdowns in any game. Simpson's QB rating is actually slightly higher against ranked opponents than against non-ranked opponents.
Alabama and Simpson have rebounded from a brutal season-opening loss to Florida State to post a 6-0 conference mark. With Oklahoma at home and Auburn on the road (as well as a non-conference game against FCS Eastern Illinois) remaining on the schedule, Alabama is rated by ESPN's FPI as having a 53.2% chance to win the SEC, a 95.9% chance at making the College Football Playoff, and a 22.8% chance to reach the national title game, third behind only Ohio State and Indiana.
Owens's college record
As for Owens, despite his NFL stardom, he didn't have any Heisman aspirations in his own college days. Owens played his college football at FCS Chattanooga, which didn't have a winning season during his career there. Owens ended up getting picked in the third round of the NFL Draft by San Francisco, where he rose to stardom.