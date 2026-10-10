Nick Saban's Best Team in the Country Pick Could Upset Alabama Fans

ESPN's College GameDay festivities rolled into Coleman Coliseum ahead of the meeting between No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0) and No. 6 Alabama (5-0, 3-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT, ABC).

Both the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide hold compelling arguments not only as the best team in the SEC, but in the country.

Georgia's closest victory through five weeks was a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt last week. The Bulldogs are back to their dominant form on the defensive end while the offense has capitalized in the run and short passing games.

Alabama's offensive renaissance helped return it to form as a national championship contender. The defense and passing attack picked up where they left off, but improvements at the offensive point of attack make for a more balanced product than what the Crimson Tide fielded in 2025.

Kirk Herbstreit named the best team in the country on the "College GameDay Dashboard" segment early in the show. Herbstreit crowned Miami as the top team in college football, citing Darian Mensah's efficiency and the defense's perseverance through an injury-riddled start.

"I think the best team in college football resides in Miami of Florida," Herbstreit said. "Darian Mensah, the quarterback, Damon Wilson, despite all the injuries on that defense, the Canes are only going to get healthier. Right now, I give Miami the nod."

Much to the chagrin of the Coleman Coliseum crowd, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban agreed with Herbstreit.

"I agree with you on that one, they're very good," Saban said. "That's who I would pick at this point. But, I am not giving up on the Tide, they will roll on."

Who has Miami beaten through five games?

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes are off to a sound 5-0 start, but they won't face a ranked foe until their trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

Miami played non-conference games against Florida A&M and Central Michigan in Week 2 and Week 4, both of which it handled with ease. The Hurricanes opened their season with an ACC meeting at Stanford, dominating their way to a 45-6 win and pulling their starters after three quarters.

The Hurricanes' closest victory to this point is a 33-20 road triumph at Wake Forest in Week 3. Miami led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter, and the win is aging well; the Demon Deacons outlasted Louisville on the road the following week and blasted Stanford at home last week.

The most recent victory was a 41-13 road rout at Clemson. The Tigers are 2-1 through their first three ACC games but were uncompetitive in their first two matchups against ranked teams, including a 51-10 blowout loss at LSU.