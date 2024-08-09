Ryan Day won't reveal his Ohio State vote in Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
Ohio State debuted as the No. 2 team in the Coaches Poll top 25 preseason college football rankings, and although the Buckeyes received seven first-place votes, their head coach won't say if he was one of those seven coaches.
Day was picked as one of the coaches to give his top 25 rankings ahead of the 2024 season, but being involved didn't inspire him to divulge where he slotted his own team.
"That's not public," he said. "I guess the last one is, so I'm just going to keep it that way and save myself from getting any more scrutiny than I need."
While it wouldn't be surprising if Day ranked the Buckeyes as the No. 1 team, it also wouldn't be shocking if he followed the general consensus and selected Georgia as the best team.
A total of 46 first-place votes went to the Bulldogs, which are the current favorite to win the national championship, what would be the third for the school in the last four years.
For the more conspiracy-minded among us, one could argue that Day was the sole coach to vote Michigan as the No. 1 team as a kind of psychological strategy, but we can likely rule that out.
Perhaps notably, however, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore did not take part in the Coaches Poll.
Ohio State is also likely to emerge as the No. 2 team in the somewhat more official AP top 25 preseason football rankings, which will debut in a few days.
From there, the Buckeyes are favored to compete for the Big Ten conference title and then on to the expanded College Football Playoff.
Ohio State is currently second nationally with +400 odds to win the national championship.
