Ollie Gordon reacts after arrest: Oklahoma State RB apologizes
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon says he is deeply sorry after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence this offseason.
"I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th," Gordon said on X. "I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans.
He continued: "Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you."
Gordon was arrested on June 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence and his status for the annual Media Days event was uncertain as a result.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said that Gordon was pulled over on Interstate 35 south of Oklahoma City after a trooper said the Cowboys tailback was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone. The trooper also alleged that Gordon was swerving through traffic.
Gordon was ultimately released from jail and his car was searched with probable cause, during which the trooper said he found a half-full bottle of vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila.
Despite the incident, Gordon will be among the representatives of the Oklahoma State football team when the Big 12 Conference Media Days takes place this week.
Gordon ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, numbers that rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, among all players in college football.
He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and posted 123.7 rushing yards per game as the Cowboys went 10-4 overall and 7-2 in Big 12 games, losing to Texas in the conference championship game.
Oklahoma State enters the 2024 football season as the third-favorite to win the league crown, according to the preseason rankings released by media members.
OSU placed third in the media poll with 14 first-place votes, behind Kansas State and current favorite Utah.
