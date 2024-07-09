Ollie Gordon update: Mike Gundy on Cowboys RB's status in 2024
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon will not miss any games this season after he was arrested on suspicion for driving under the influence, head football coach Mike Gundy told ESPN.
"He's going to play," Gundy said.
Gundy said the team is considering an internal punishment for Gordon, and that the player was allowed to represent the school at Big 12 Media Days as a form of personal accountability.
Gordon apologized ahead of his appearing for the Cowboys at their media appearance.
"I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th," Gordon said on X. "I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans.
He continued: "Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you."
Gordon was arrested on June 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence and there was some speculation around whether he would miss games as a result.
Gordon ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, numbers that rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, among all players in college football.
He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and posted 123.7 rushing yards per game as the Cowboys went 10-4 overall and 7-2 in Big 12 games, losing to Texas in the conference championship game.
Oklahoma State enters the 2024 football season as the third-favorite to win the league crown, according to the preseason rankings released by media members.
OSU placed third in the media poll with 14 first-place votes, behind Kansas State and current favorite Utah.
