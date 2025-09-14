Pat McAfee correctly predicted three big college football Week 3 upsets
One of the biggest draws for college football is the fact that every game is important. While pro sports offer more room for error, college teams can see their entire season go up in smoke with one unexpected loss.
While the extension of the College Football Playoff format has limited this to an extent, a major upset can still be devastating. This weekend, there were three such upsets that could have a long-lasting impact for three major universities.
MORE: College football schedule Week 4: Top 3 best CFB games
In Week 3, Clemson lost to Georgia Tech, Notre Dame was upset by Texas A&M, and West Virginia shocked Pitt. All those wins seemed unlikely, except to Pat McAfee. The ESPN College GameDay analyst correctly picked all three upsets, which is a remarkable feat.
Pitt, a borderline Top 25 team, had two non-conference wins before running into West Virginia, putting a stop to their hot start.
MORE: Last-second TD is an early contender for college football's catch of the year
Clemson's loss is tough for a team that made the College Football Playoffs last season but is now facing its worst start since 2014. Still, it's nowhere near as devastating as what Notre Dame is currently dealing with.
The runner-up in the College Football National Championship game, Notre Dame is now 0-2 after suffering a loss to Miami to start the season. For head coach Marcus Freeman, he's going to be tasked with turning things around for a program that lost just two games total last year.