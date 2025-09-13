Brent Key gives cool response as Georgia Tech takes down Clemson: 'I believe in my players'
Brent Key and Georgia Tech are once again the foes no one in the ACC wants to face on Saturdays. The Yellow Jackets shocked No. 12 Clemson 24-21 with a last-second 55-yard field goal, leading to a field storming by the fans in Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The proud head coach was cool as a cucumber following the win, telling ESPN in his postgame chat: "I believe in my players. I believe in my players. I'm good."
Key was especially proud of quarterback Haynes King, who led the Yellow Jackets down the field into field goal range with the clock winding down. King got the offense just outside kicker Aidan Birr's career-long range, but it was enough. The field goal unit ran onto the field in a fire drill for the 55-yarder with the clock counting down from eight seconds.
"I don't know if he's my little brother, definitely closer than a cousin," Key said of King. "I love this dude, man. Hey, this isn't our first time doing this now."
Last season, Georgia Tech pulled off another major upset when it brought down a top-5-ranked Miami squad in November. It was a loss that shook up the CFP rankings instantly.
Georgia Tech will incur a fine from the ACC for storming the field, but to upset the No. 12 team in the nation, Key would say it's worth it. The Yellow Jackets were 3.5-point underdogs in the Week 3 matchup.
Next, the Yellow Jackets take on Temple while Clemson carries a 1-2 record into Week 4 against Syracuse.
