Pat McAfee Climbed the High Dive for New Take on 'College GameDay' Closing Pick
ESPN’s College GameDay celebrated the end of Lee Corso’s career earlier this year. Since then, the show has taken its new shape, with Pat McAfee taking over as the final panelist to announce his pick for the day’s big game.
Corso was infamous for his mascot head picks, and McAfee clearly is looking to honor the spot while making it his own. So far this year, he’s essentially delivered wrestling promos in support of the home team while getting the crowd riled up and singing the fight song. It’s a good bit.
On Saturday though, McAfee took his role as the GameDay closer to new heights. Literally.
McAfee marched all the way from the desk to the school’s high dive, climbed the ladder, disrobed down to a speedo, and emphatically picked the Miami Hurricanes to take down the Florida Gators in Saturday night’s contest before executing a solid pencil dive into the waters below.
There was no easy way to replace Corso’s iconic role on the show, but the energy McAfee brings to the final pick of the broadcast, and his willingness to go to extremes, is a good iteration on the stage that Corso built.
Week after week, college football fans tuned in for the final minutes of GameDay to see Corso and answer a simple question: What will he do next?
McAfee is giving fans a reason to keep asking.