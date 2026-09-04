Paul Finebaum Names College Football Head Coach on the 'Coolest of All the Hot Seats'

The South Carolina Gamecocks had one of the most disappointing seasons in college football last season.

South Carolina Has Disappointing 2025

Shane Beamer's team entered with great expectations after a 9-4 season in 2024. The Gamecocks entered the year ranked No. 13 in the country and rose as high as No. 10. However, they would fall apart, going 4-8 for the season. This marked the worst season since 2020.

That has put Beamer on the hot seat entering the 2026 season. He has spent five seasons as the head coach in Columbia. He's accumulated a record of 33-30. He's definitely had some bright moments, like in 2024, but also in 2022, when he went 8-5. The issue is that he's had some lows as well. On top of the 4-8 year, he's had a 5-7 season. So, Beamer needs to have some consistency if he's going to remain the head coach.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Pushes Back on Shane Beamer Hot Seat Talk

However, ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that Beamer's hot seat status is overstated.

"Of coaches on the hot seat, I think Beamer is on the coolest of all the hot seats because I think South Carolina fans are realistic," Finebaum said. "They understand that winning seven or eight games in Columbia is better than winning seven or eight in Tuscaloosa or Baton Rouge. So, I don't buy that. I think some of these things are self-explanatory. If he has another losing season, he is going to get fired... but if he limps in with a 7-5 record, I don't think he's going anywhere."

South Carolina Needs a Bounce-Back Season Under Beamer

There is reason for Beamer to believe a rebound is possible. South Carolina returns quarterback LaNorris Sellers and has a relatively manageable opening stretch, with Kent State, Towson and Mississippi State before a trip to Alabama. A strong start could quickly change the perception surrounding the program.

Still, Beamer's margin for error is considerably smaller after what happened last season. The 2024 campaign demonstrated that he can build a South Carolina team capable of competing near the top of the SEC, while the 2025 season raised questions about whether that success was sustainable. A return to the postseason would be an important first step, but the bigger objective is restoring the upward trajectory the program appeared to have before last year's collapse.

That's where Finebaum's assessment becomes important. Beamer may not need to win nine or 10 games to survive, but he does need to demonstrate that South Carolina is moving forward again. A respectable season could buy him more time; another collapse would make the 2024 breakthrough look increasingly like an exception rather than evidence of where he can take the program.

South Carolina opens the season on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on the SEC Network against Kent State.