Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Coach Who Chokes in the Biggest Moments

The arrival of Lane Kiffin at LSU will dominate the conversation heading into the 2026 season, but not for the reasons most coaching hires do.

This is not about whether he can build a contender. It is about whether he can finish.

Kiffin’s track record at Ole Miss leaves little doubt about his ability to elevate a program. Over six seasons, he transformed the Rebels into a legitimate SEC force, going 55-19 with four double-digit win seasons and a breakthrough College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

That kind of sustained success reshaped expectations in Oxford and established Kiffin as one of the most impactful offensive minds in the sport. But his departure complicated that legacy.

By accepting the LSU job before the postseason, Kiffin handed the program off at its peak. Ole Miss responded by advancing to the semifinals with wins over Tulane and Georgia before falling to Miami. That run reinforced the strength of the roster and infrastructure he built, but it also introduced a question that now follows him to Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the scoreboard during a timeout. | Matt Bush / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What happens in the biggest moments?

That question was raised directly by Paul Finebaum on "The Paul Finebaum Show," where he pointed to Ole Miss’ postseason success without Kiffin as a revealing contrast.

"If Lane Kiffin had been the head coach in the game against Georgia, would he have allowed Trinidad to do his thing?" Finebaum asked. "Because it almost looked like the coaches said, 'Just do whatever you want.' I have this sense that Lane would have screwed that up."

The comment is blunt, but it reflects a broader perception.

Kiffin’s teams have been explosive, creative and often ahead of the curve offensively. They have also been inconsistent against elite competition. His 13-25 record against top 25 teams at Ole Miss is not a footnote. It is a defining statistic that shapes how his success is evaluated.

At Ole Miss, that record could be contextualized. At LSU, it will be judged.

That is the difference between building a contender and leading a powerhouse. LSU does not measure success by relevance or competitiveness. It measures it by championships and by performance against the best teams on the schedule.

Close losses and moral victories do not carry weight in Baton Rouge. Results do.

That means Kiffin’s margin for error will shrink immediately. Winning eight or nine games will not be enough if those losses come against top-tier opponents. To meet expectations, LSU must win the games that define seasons, the ones played in November, in conference title races and in the postseason.

Those are the games that have shaped the narrative around Kiffin’s career.

The opportunity in front of him is clear. LSU provides the resources, talent base and platform to compete at the highest level every year. The variables that once limited his ceiling are no longer in place. What remains is execution under pressure. That is where this hire will ultimately be judged.

Kiffin has already proven he can build something. He has already proven he can win consistently. Now he must prove he can win when it matters most.

Because at LSU, that is the only standard that counts.