Paul Finebaum predicts Lane Kiffin's 'first choice' if he leaves Ole Miss
ESPN personality Paul Finebaum has covered the SEC for decades, and his wisdom could yield some significant clues about Lane Kiffin's next move. The Ole Miss coach is highly coveted and has been linked to both the LSU and Florida vacancies. Speaking on The Opening Kickoff podcast, Finebaum delivered his thoughts on both jobs, even naming Kiffin's prospective "first choice."
First, Finebaum was asked about the LSU job and whether Governor Jeff Landry's extensive involvement in the hiring process could be a game-changer. Finebaum freely admits that the circus-like press conferencei n which the Governor denied that the then-Athletic Director would choose the next coach may have indeed had an impact.
Finebaum on LSU and Kiffin
In the pantheon of worst press conferences by a governor, I think Jeff Landry has retired the trophy. I have never seen anything like it. I mean, it was dramatic. You literally couldn't take your eyes off of it. But that did not help them with Lane Kiffin in my estimation.- Paul Finebaum
Finebaum of Florida and Kiffin
From there, Finebaum pivoted to Florida, where conditions seem much more manageable toward a mutually benefical situation.
I think Florida would be Lane Kiffin's first choice, if he leaves. Now, I tend to believe he's going to leave. I am in the minority and every time we say this, a bunch of people in Oxford put their pitchforks up and want to fight. Listen, Oxford's a great place. Nobody's saying it isn't. But I think Florida is a better job long-term.... I think it's unique and Kiffin has always been attracted to it for whatever reason.
Florida vs. LSU
Finebaum acknowledged that there was nothing in the recent coaching administrations at Florida that established that Florida is actually a better job than Ole Miss. Under Kiffin, the Rebels are closing in on a fourth 10+ win season of the decade. Florida has none, and in fact, last season's 8-5 mark is the only winning season in the decade.
Still, Florida's history of three national championships in the last 30 years is certainly without comparison to any Ole Miss accomplishments. Florida has struggled to recapture the championship-winning momentum of Steve Spurrier or Urban Meyer, but Kiffin could be the answer to Florida's troubles. Finebaum certainly sees Florida as a more viable landing spot for Kiffin than LSU.