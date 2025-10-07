"Not a real conversation": Insider reveals $85 million college football coach's future
After a hot start, James Franklin is facing backlash at Penn State following back-to-back losses to Oregon and UCLA. Franklin's massive 10-year, $85 million contract likely means the Nittany Lions head coach will be at Penn State for the long haul.
Yet, it is fair to wonder if Franklin's success at Penn State has reached its peak. The challenge is Franklin's buyout tops $50 million, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Even if Penn State wanted to make a move, the Nittany Lions would be on the hook for the massive buyout while also needing to pay the salary of a new coach.
Here's the latest news and rumors on Franklin's future at Penn State.
Insider on push to fire Penn State HC James Franklin: 'That is not a real conversation'
Thamel believes chatter about Franklin's future has been overblown, citing the coach's sizable buyout as one of several hindrances to change. If Penn State wants different results, the solution is still likely to come with Franklin as head coach.
"So my stance here (in) early October is that the body of work of James Franklin, combined with his 50, five zero million dollar buyout, like that is not a real conversation, in my opinion, right now," Thamel noted on Monday's episode of the "College GameDay Podcast." "Like, do you fire James Franklin? Look, the guy was a nose hair away from playing for the national title last year.
"He won two playoff games. He's won 11, 10 and then 13 (games) last year. He has three other 11-win seasons there."