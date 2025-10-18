Purdue is getting a large quarterback in Corin Berry for 2026

College Football HQ

The QB out of Covina, California, is even bigger now than the recruiting sites list him at. This video should get Boilermakers fans excited for the future.

Matt Ryan

Corin Berry
Corin Berry / Berry family/Instagram
The Purdue Boilermakers are struggling in the 2025 season at 2-4, losing four in a row heading into this weekend’s game against the Northwestern Wildcats. Fortunately, they have help on the way in the 2026 recruiting class in a big quarterback named Corin Berry out of Covina, California.

Corin Berry
Berry family/Instagram

The 3-star QB Berry out of Charter Oaks High School was originally heading to the Boston College Eagles before flipping to Purdue. He also holds offers from the California Golden Bears and the Washington State Cougars.

Berry is a big quarterback at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and still growing — bigger than all the recruiting sites currently list him at in the 6-foot-2, 185-pound range. He’s always played big, even at 6-years-old when he first started playing and wore number 99 because he said, “It was the biggest number… I thought I was the biggest, best guy.”

Berry is part of a docuseries called “Athletic Dreams” by DNA Vibe, presented by Athletic Gaines. It explores football stars from very different parts of the country as they complete their senior seasons in high school before heading off to play for major D-1 programs.

Berry could end up a large size by the time he’s ready to make his mark on Purdue football.

