Washington QB commit Derek Zammit brings New Jersey toughness to Huskies
Derek Zammit of DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey, received over 20 college offers, including programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide, but decided to take his talents to the Pacific Northwest with the Washington Huskies.
The kid has won at every level he’s been, including winning three “Super Bowls” in youth football. He described it as playing “pretty much since I could walk.”
Zammit led the DePaul Catholic Spartans to a New Jersey state championship as a freshman quarterback, which tells you all you need to know about his leadership abilities and skills.
RELATED: Ex-NFL star Jermichael Finley’s son, Notre Dame commit Kaydon in new docuseries
He’s described as “tough, smart, respectful, disciplined … and thrives on the challenge” by a former coach. And as elite athlete trainer Travelle Gaines of Athletic Gaines — who has trained eight No. 1 NFL Draft picks in his career — said, “UDubb got a baller!!!”
247Sports lists Zammit as a high 3-star QB with a composite of a 4-star, and he is No. 22 overall nationally at QB and No. 5 recruit at any position in the state of New Jersey.
Zammit is part of a docuseries called “Athletic Dreams” by DNA Vibe, presented by Athletic Gaines. It explores four football stars from very different parts of the country, from QB Trey Walker III in Indiana, to receiver Kaydon Finley in Aledo, Texas, to QB Corin Berry (Charter Oaks High School), California, and Zammit.
RELATED: Duke commit Terry Walker III had a cannon for an arm as a kid
Here’s Part 1 of his story:
While Zammit is headed to Washington, Finley, whose dad is former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl tight end Jermichael Finley, is going to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish; Berry is a Purdue Boilermakers commit; and Walker is headed to the Duke Blue Devils.
The documentary will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at the work, dedication, preparation, training, and recovery, along with the coaches, friends, family and community that shaped them.
Here’s a preview of more to come: