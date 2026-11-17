To storm the field or not storm the field? To fine the school or not to fine the school? College football isn't exactly Hamlet, but the answers to these questions might be of sudden interest to the University of Colorado. The Buffs' fan base answered the first question in the affirmative after their upset win over Houston, but the school now has to wait on the Big 12 to determine the answer to the second question.

Buffs Fans Storm the Field

COLORADO STORMS THE FIELD AFTER TAKING DOWN HOUSTON 🦬 pic.twitter.com/QDSE7n355U — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 14, 2026

SEC vs. Big 12 Conference Treatment of Field Storming

The Big 12 isn't like the SEC, where a field (or court) storming incident carries a mandated punishment of $500,000. In fact, even that move by the SEC is fairly recent. The league used to carry an escalating scale where repeated incidents carried increasing punishments up to the $500,000 threshhold. But indications are that the SEC got tired of having to ponder these issues and instituted a flat punishment.

That said, even the flat punishment comes with a certian amount of discretion. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey retains the authority to drop the fine to $100,000 if the school can establish a full attempt to stop the rush or that it was a small incident and/or included minimum interaction with the opposing team. It's that interaction which the SEC is likely seeking to avoid with its penalties.

In fact, the SEC will even avoid any punishment if the field storming takes place after the visiting teams and officials have safely made the journey to their locker rooms. Of course, the nature of a crowd is that rarely will fans orderly settle in for a few minutes wait and THEN rush the field. It's usually spontaneous-looking and immediate, as seemed to be the case for Colorado.

The Big 12 has to determine whether to impose a $50,000 fine. Colorado recently avoided one such fine in 2025 when the Buffs bested Iowa State and the Big 12 determined that Colorado had properly executed its field-storming management procedures.

Colorado's Season

Whatever the Big 12's decision, in a woeful 4-6 season which had previously failed to deliver much of anything for fans to be excited about, it's hard to imagine Colorado would strike the $50,000 check with anything but pleasure. The Buffs grabbed their first win over an AP top 15 opponent since 2007, and no matter the punishment, Colorado certainly had a game to remember.