How Ryan Williams' absence affects Alabama's odds vs. UL Monroe today
Alabama doesn’t kick off its home football opener until primetime on Saturday, but the team got some bad news earlier in the day as it was reported star wide receiver Ryan Williams isn’t expected to play against UL Monroe with a new injury.
Williams suffered a concussion in the Crimson Tide’s loss to Florida State last weekend and will likely not be available today as he remains in the team’s protocol, according to multiple reports.
That revelation appears to have had an effect on how widely favored Alabama is against UL Monroe, according to the updated live odds at BetMGM.
Alabama is now a 34.5 point favorite against the Warhawks, a dip from when it opened as 37.5 point faves in this game, according to the new game lines posted to the sportsbook.
Williams was the Tide’s third-most productive receiver in last week’s season debut, catching 5 passes for 30 yards and not scoring a touchdown.
The wide receiver was helped off the field midway through the fourth quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 31-17 loss to the Seminoles after his helmet slammed onto the turf after his third dropped pass of the game.
Florida State safety Earl Little was penalized for targeting on the play, but the flag was picked up after an official review.
Now with Williams out of the rotation, the Tide will rely on other targets for quarterback Ty Simpson against UL Monroe on Saturday night.
“This week will be a little trickier with him getting limited opportunities,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said this week.
“But that’s going to allow someone else to step up and kind of continue to figure out the dynamics of how we feel with our receiving corps and the people that should be out there.”
Germie Bernard led the team with 146 yards off 8 catches last week, and tight end Josh Cuevas was the team’s second-most productive receiver with just 31 yards and a score.
Williams led Alabama with 865 receiving yards and 8 touchdown catches as a freshman last season and came into the 2025 campaign on a short list as one of the most talented wide receivers in college football, emerging on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26.
Alabama hopes Williams will be able to return in time for its next game, at home against Big Ten challenger Wisconsin.
Bama is idle the weekend after that, but heads into arguably its toughest test of the season, when it goes on the road against reigning SEC champion Georgia.
