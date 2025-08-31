Alabama WR Ryan Williams Suffers Concussion in Loss to Florida State
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams suffered a concussion during the Crimson Tide's 31-17 loss to Florida State, head coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters after the game. It is unclear if/how much time Williams will be out with the concussion.
Williams went down in the fourth quarter after two Florida State defenders collided with him while he tried to catch a pass from quarterback Ty Simpson. Williams was unable to haul in the pass, and was helped off the field after going down. Florida State was initially called for targeting on the hit on Williams, but the call was overturned and no penalty was given to the Seminoles on that play.
The star sophomore receiver had five catches for 30 yards before exiting the game. Last season, Williams put together an impressive freshman campaign at the age of just 17, catching 48 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns while earning freshman All-American honors and making first-team All-SEC.
Alabama will next play in a week on Saturday, Sep. 6, when they host Louisiana-Monroe.