What is Alabama WR Ryan Williams' Availability for ULM?
After sustaining a concussion in the season opener against Florida State last Saturday, it is unlikely that Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams will face Louisiana Monroe this evening, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"Sources: Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is not expected to play today against Louisiana-Monroe," Thamel wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "He suffered a concussion against Florida State and is proceeding through protocol."
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer gave updates on Williams on Monday and Wednesday.
"Ryan, we'll go through the concussion protocol throughout the week," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "He'll have a day-to-day situation."
"Ryan Williams, coming along day-to-day," DeBoer said during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "He's been on the practice field. He's doing the normal protocol, and coming along nicely, that's probably the best way of explaining it."
With Williams not expected to play, someone will need to step up for the Preseason All-American. Perhaps the best player for the Crimson Tide on either side of the ball against the Seminoles was wide receiver Germie Bernard, who had a collegiate career-high 146 yards on eight receptions. Offseason transfer Isaiah Horton will also likely receive a boost in targets on Saturday.
But who will move up in the depth chart to fill Williams' role as a starter?
Rico Scott could be the prime candidate, as he received a decent number of snaps last Saturday and recorded two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt freshman showed a lot of promise during A-Day with his ease of gaining separation and quick route-running and it translated against Florida State.
Based on experience alone, Cole Adams could have that spot after being Alabama's punt returner last season, tallying 11 returns for 58 yards and had six catches for 94 yards. But his season ended earlier than expected following a leg injury against Missouri. That said, Adams wasn’t listed as either out or limited during the spring practice window and aims to see an increased role throughout this season.
Jalen Hale suffered a significant knee injury during spring practice in late March of last year, and although he was likely to see an increase in snap count, it sidelined him for all of last season. But like Adams, he was healthy during the spring and the deep-threat receiver showed some strides during A-Day.
A strong argument could be made that Jaylen Mbakwe is the most athletic player on the roster, but the former 5-star recruit and Clay-Chalkville two-way standout switched positions from cornerback to wide receiver. He played a ton of defensive snaps as a freshman last season and excelled, but DeBoer and the coaches "absolutely love" him and the progress he's made as a receiver.
Other wide receivers who could see a couple of snaps against ULM: Aeryn Hampton and freshmen Lotzeir Brooks and Derek Meadows.
The Alabama pass-catchers will be put to the test at 6:45 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium and on SEC Network.