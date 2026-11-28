The SEC has a punishment decision to make after Florida players, including injured wide receiver Vernell Brown III, flipped off Florida State fans during the Gators' 26-10 win at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday.

Officials flagged Florida for unsportsmanlike conduct after players went toward the stands and gestured at the crowd. Brown made his own stance clear the next day on X: "Don't ask me how I feel bout em🖕🏾#GGWTA🐊"

What happened at Doak Campbell Stadium?

The flashpoint came late in the fourth quarter. Florida defensive back J'Vari Flowers picked off Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels, his second interception of the night, and looked like he'd returned it for a touchdown before the play was ruled short of the goal line. As the Gators celebrated, broadcast cameras caught Brown aiming his middle finger at the home crowd.

Florida's bench made it more costly. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for players heading to the stands and gesturing at fans pushed the offense back, and the Gators settled for the field goal that made it 26-10.

Brown hasn't played since he hurt his right knee in a Sept. 26 win over Ole Miss. On Tuesday, Florida announced he'll have season-ending surgery to repair his posterior cruciate ligament. Head coach Jon Sumrall didn't address the gesture in his postgame press conference.

SEC Bylaw 10.5 and recent precedent

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SEC Bylaw 10.5.1 requires staff members and student-athletes to conduct themselves with honesty and good sportsmanship. The commissioner can punish violations with suspensions or with public or private reprimands.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has used that authority on Florida before. In 2025, the league and the school jointly suspended then-Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke for three games over a pregame altercation at LSU. Sankey said Juluke's conduct was "not aligned with the standards" of the conference.

Sumrall's program also set its own marker this fall. Florida suspended defensive tackle Jeramiah McCloud for one game on Nov. 4 for conduct detrimental to the team. Earlier in the season, McCloud had been caught on video making an obscene gesture toward fans late in a loss at Missouri. Florida never publicly connected the two, but the timing makes the link hard to miss.

Why Florida's standard should guide the SEC

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A game suspension for Brown would be mostly symbolic. He's out for the year, so any games he sat would come out of 2027. A public reprimand for Brown and the players involved from the bench fits the offense better. Florida should also hold this group to the standard it set with McCloud, because a 15-yard flag on its own tells players the gesture costs nothing more.

Sankey's office already has plenty on its plate with the ongoing fight with LSU. It also can't touch the other ugly moment of the day. Florida State is an ACC program, and its captains refused to shake hands with Florida's captains at the coin toss. Seminoles legend LeRoy Butler responded that "it's bad for kids to see that kinda stuff in rivalry games."

Florida finished the regular season 8-4 and is waiting on its bowl assignment, and Brown is expected back in 2027.