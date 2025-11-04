Steve Spurrier makes stance clear on benching DJ Lagway amid Florida’s struggles
Florida’s season has taken a sharp turn since the firing of former head coach Billy Napier. The Gators dropped to 3-5 after a narrow 24-20 loss to Georgia in Jacksonville, a game that saw quarterback DJ Lagway throw for 166 yards and a touchdown but fall short on a late drive that could have flipped the outcome. The loss, Florida’s fifth of the season, has reignited calls from fans and media for a potential quarterback change.
Some within the fanbase have pushed for true freshman Tramell Jones to get an opportunity. He’s a former four-star recruit who impressed in limited action earlier this season, completing 12 of 18 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the opener against Longwood. Since then, he hasn’t seen the field. Still, the growing frustration over Florida’s offense has kept his name circulating in Gainesville.
That conversation recently reached former Gators head coach Steve Spurrier, who shared his view on the topic while appearing on Another Dooley Noted Podcast.
Steve Spurrier Supports Flexibility at Quarterback
Spurrier was asked directly about Florida’s quarterback situation and whether a change could help turn around a lagging offense. He didn’t offer a definitive prediction but emphasized that rotating quarterbacks isn’t something he finds unusual. “I said, ‘I don’t know. You have to ask coaches that,’” Spurrier said. “All I know is, in 2000 when we won our last SEC championship, Jesse Palmer would come in when Rex Grossman was going bad and win the game for us.”
He recalled one particular game against Georgia that season as an example. “We did it at Georgia, as a matter of fact, one of those years,” Spurrier added. “But playing two quarterbacks ain’t no big deal to me, but to some, most people, they’re not going to change their quarterback.”
That year, Palmer and Grossman combined for more than 3,500 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, helping Florida win its final SEC title under Spurrier. His point was clear: success doesn’t always require sticking to one quarterback.
Lagway’s first season as Florida’s starter has been rocky. He’s thrown for 1,679 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, ranking 13th in the SEC in passing. The Gators haven’t hinted at making a switch, but Spurrier’s comments suggest that experimenting with a dual-quarterback approach might not be as radical as it seems.
Florida will try to regroup when it travels to face Kentucky on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.