Texas A&M star Shemar Turner pulls out of Senior Bowl: report
Texas A&M star defensive lineman will not appear in the Senior Bowl as he recovers from a stress fracture injury that never completely healed, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Turner was advised by trainers to have no heavy impact on the affected leg for the next three to four weeks to allow the bone to completely heal.
The defensive lineman had a rod inserted to help the healing process when the injury was discovered during camp, and he played through the ailment during the entire 2024 season.
In his career, Turner has recorded 115 total tackles, including 24 tackles for a loss, adding 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
He was named to the All-SEC freshman team in 2021 and was second-team in 2023.
After beginning his Aggies career on the interior of the line, Turner was moved to the outside as a sophomore and emerged as a credible pass rushing threat off the edge.
Pro Football Focus rated Turner as finishing with win rates and quarterback pressures that ranked among the top half of all SEC players.
Turner was a highly-coveted five-star prospect in the 2021 football recruiting class, ranking as the No. 4 overall player from Texas and the No. 5 defensive lineman, according to an average of the national recruiting services.
Now, he embarks on his professional career as a likely Top 50 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
