TJ Finley was victim of Facebook scam in stolen car case, lawyer says
Attorneys representing TJ Finley say he was the victim of a Facebook Marketplace scam after the Tulane quarterback was arrested and released for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Finley’s lawyers said that he purchased a used pickup truck off the website from a man who presented him with a bill of sale and registration, leading the quarterback to believe the purchase was legitimate.
“TJ looks forward to continuing to cooperate fully with the authorities in hopes of recovering the funds he lost, bringing the criminal(s) to justice, and clearing his name and reputation,” Finley’s lawyers said in a statement to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.
They added: “TJ is hopeful that this process will be completed quickly so that he can move forward with his academics and athletic career.”
Finley was booked on Wednesday for illegally possessing a stolen item worth more than $25,000, according to local media reports.
The quarterback told police that he bought the vehicle in Atlanta, and has since been released from jail.
“We are aware of the situation involving TJ Finley,” Tulane said in a statement.
“He has been suspended from the football program pending the outcome of the case. Due to federal laws governing student privacy, we will not disclose any additional information regarding the student, including information related to the disciplinary proceedings.”
Finley has played at the collegiate level for five years, throwing for 6,128 yards with 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions at LSU, Auburn, Western Kentucky, and Texas State.
