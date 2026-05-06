Ranking College Football’s Best Returning Cornerbacks in 2026

The 2026 returning cornerback class is headlined by players who were among the better defenders in the country a season ago. Leonard Moore led Notre Dame in interceptions and earned unanimous All-American honors as a sophomore. Kelley Jones held opposing quarterbacks to a 28 percent completion rate at Mississippi State. Brandon Finney Jr. led the Big Ten in pass breakups as a true freshman at Oregon.

Several of these players passed on NFL Draft opportunities to return for another season. Others transferred into new programs where the competition is sharper and the stage is bigger.

The list spans the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12, with a mix of proven veterans and players stepping into larger roles after key departures.

More returning college football position rankings:

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Honorable Mentions

Jontez Williams, USC Trojans

Redshirt Senior in 2026; 5'10", 195 lbs.

2025: 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBUs (5 games at Iowa State)

Williams earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and ranked among the top 25 nationally in interceptions that season, finishing his Iowa State career with 5 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 67 tackles across 32 games and 19 starts.

Former Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) celebrates with fans after winning over Arizona. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A knee injury in his fifth game of 2025 ended his season and required ACL surgery.

He transferred to USC this offseason and enters his final college season working through recovery in Los Angeles. He was making progress this spring and has been identified as the frontrunner for the starting cornerback job, though his availability early in 2026 will depend on where his recovery stands heading into fall camp.

Jamari Sharpe, Indiana Hoosiers

Redshirt Senior in 2026; 6'1", 188 lbs.

2025: 37 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 7 PBUs

Sharpe started all 16 games on Indiana's national championship defense, earning Big Ten honorable mention recognition and posting 37 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 7 pass breakups. His most consequential play came in the national title game against Miami, where he intercepted the final pass to seal the championship for the Hoosiers.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) reacts after an interception against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Now a two-year starter entering his final season, Sharpe is the only returning cornerback from Indiana's 2025 starting secondary after D'Angelo Ponds declared early for the NFL Draft.

Head coach Curt Cignetti shared what he has seen this spring: "He really played well at the end of the year in the playoffs, and I've seen him continue to progress. He's making plays out there at field corner, and he's hard to beat." Sharpe enters 2026 as the unquestioned leader of a secondary being rebuilt around him.

John Nestor, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Senior in 2026; 6'1", 205 lbs.

2025: 50 tackles, 6 TFL, 6 INT, 6 PBUs

Nestor started all 11 games at Minnesota in 2025, led the team in both interceptions and pass breakups, and posted a 77.9 PFF overall grade, the highest mark among Gophers defensive starters.

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His signature performance came against Wisconsin, where he recorded nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery, becoming the first FBS player since 1995 to accomplish that combination in a single game, earning both Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week honors.

A transfer from Iowa who spent two seasons with the Hawkeyes before joining Minnesota, Nestor allowed just a 62.5 quarterback rating when targeted in 2025. He returns as Minnesota's CB1 for his final season.

Top 10 college football cornerbacks for 2026

10. Xavier Scott, Illinois Fighting Illini

Senior in 2026; 5'11", 195 lbs.

2024: 49 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INT, 6 PBUs (most recent full season)

Scott earned First-Team All-Big Ten recognition from the media in 2024 and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist after finishing with four interceptions, six pass breakups, and 49 tackles while ranking third among Big Ten cornerbacks per PFF. He led the conference in snaps defended and tied for second in the Big Ten in interceptions.

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) deflects a pass intended for Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Aveion Chenault (18) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

A season-ending ankle injury in his third game of 2025 required surgery on both ankles, ending what was expected to be his defining year. He enters 2026 with six career interceptions and 26 pass breakups across 39 games, and has been clear about his mindset heading into his final season: "I'm going to put on a show for everyone there."

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman called him one of the most dynamic defensive backs not just in the Big Ten, but in all of college football.

9. Ty Redmond, Tennessee Volunteers

Sophomore in 2026; 6'2", 195 lbs.

2025: 43 tackles, 3 INT, 12 PBUs, 15 passes defended

Redmond started 12 of 13 games as a true freshman in 2025, earned Second-Team All-SEC honors from the coaches, made the SEC All-Freshman Team, and led all Power Four freshmen in passes defended while ranking second among all FBS freshmen in pass breakups.

His 81.6 PFF coverage grade ranked third among all SEC cornerbacks and was the highest mark on the Tennessee roster, finishing above projected first-round draft picks Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood.

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Ty Redmond (4) reacts after a stop against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Thrust into the starting lineup after Rickey Gibson's first-game injury, Redmond bounced back from early-season struggles to post seven pass breakups and two interceptions in Tennessee's final five games. With McCoy, Hood, and Gibson all gone, he enters 2026 as the unquestioned CB1 on a rebuilt Tennessee secondary.

Cornerbacks coach Derek Jones was effusive in his praise: "He's a very, very smart football player. It takes corners a while to get as good as they're going to become, and I think he's relishing the fact of me harping on the details."

8. Evan Johnson, BYU Cougars

Redshirt Senior in 2026; 6'0", 185 lbs.

2025: 47 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 INT, 13 PBUs, 1 TD

Johnson started 13 of 14 games at BYU in 2025, finishing with five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and a touchdown while logging 47 tackles and 9 tackles for loss, one of the more complete stat lines at the position in the Big 12. His seven career interceptions across 32 games reflect a ball-hawking instinct that has been consistent throughout his time in Provo.

BYU Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (0) celebrates during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A son of former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Ron Johnson, he grew up in a household where professional football was a familiar backdrop rather than a distant goal. His brother Wesley serves on BYU's coaching staff.

Johnson enters his final season as one of the most experienced cornerbacks in the Big 12, returning to a Cougars defense that reached the conference championship game in 2025.

7. Zach Lutmer, Iowa Hawkeyes

Junior in 2026; 6'0", 205 lbs.

2025: 71 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack, 3 INT, 7 PBUs, 1 TD

Lutmer started all 13 games in 2025, earned Second-Team All-Big Ten recognition from the coaches and Third-Team from the media, and finished with three interceptions including a pick-six while ranking eighth in the Big Ten in passing defense. His 71 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss reflect a player who contributes well beyond what most cornerbacks are asked to do.

Iowa defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) reacts after it was announced Kaden Wetjen was selected in the NFL draft. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He enters 2026 as one of defensive coordinator Phil Parker's most versatile pieces, capable of playing cornerback, free safety, strong safety, and the cash position, Iowa's hybrid role that combines the physicality of a linebacker with the coverage skills of a defensive back, designed to defend modern spread offenses.

Parker has made clear that his primary focus this spring is at free safety, where Iowa's depth gives him the most flexibility. Whether he lines up at corner or in a hybrid role, he is one of the more complete defensive backs in the Big Ten.

6. Brice Pollock, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Senior in 2026; 6'0", 195 lbs.

2025: 43 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 5 INT, 11 PBUs

Pollock started all 13 games in his first season at Texas Tech after transferring from Mississippi State, earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors, and finished with five interceptions and 11 pass breakups without allowing a touchdown in coverage all season. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 50.7 percent of passes when targeting him with a 33.7 passer rating, among the best marks in the conference.

Texas Tech Red Raiders cornerback Brice Pollock (14) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week twice and logged 797 total snaps, ranking No. 30 on ESPN's top 100 players of the 2025 college football season.

He enters his senior year as one of the best returning defenders on a Texas Tech defense that sent multiple players to the NFL after a 12-2 season and a College Football Playoff appearance.

5. Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia Bulldogs

Redshirt Sophomore in 2026; 6'0", 180 lbs.

2025: 20 tackles, 4 INT, 11 PBUs

Robinson started 12 of 14 games as a true freshman in 2025, earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition from the AP, and was named the FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. His four interceptions tied for fourth among all SEC defensive players, while his 11 pass breakups ranked among the conference leaders.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) celebrates after an incomplete pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He closed the season on a particularly strong run, grabbing an interception against Georgia Tech and adding two tackles and a pass breakup in the SEC Championship against Alabama.

A former five-star recruit out of IMG Academy and the No. 1 cornerback prospect in the 2025 class, Robinson enters his redshirt sophomore season as Georgia's projected CB1 alongside Demello Jones. With a full offseason of starting experience now behind him, several evaluators have already placed him in early first-round conversations for the 2027 NFL Draft.

4. Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon Ducks

Sophomore in 2026; 6'2", 203 lbs.

2025: 28 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 INT, 37 PBUs

Finney started all 15 games as a true freshman in 2025, earned FWAA Freshman All-America honors and All-Big Ten second team recognition, and led the Big Ten in pass breakups while tying for third with 11 passes defended. He allowed just one touchdown all season and posted a 78.5 coverage grade from PFF, earning Capital One Orange Bowl Defensive MVP honors after a dominant performance against Texas Tech in the CFP quarterfinal.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A four-star prospect out of McDonogh School in Maryland who was the No. 29 overall recruit in the 2025 class, Finney entered college with the tools to play immediately and delivered on every projection.

Dan Lanning has been direct about what separates him: he arrives early to practice, watches extra film, and has not stopped working since the season ended. He enters his sophomore year with stated ambitions of being the best cornerback in the country.

3. Jyaire Hill, Michigan Wolverines

Senior in 2026; 6'2", 190 lbs.

2025: 36 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 6 PBUs

Hill started all 13 games in 2025, earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition from both coaches and media, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 53 percent completion rate when targeted. At 6'2" and 190 pounds, he is one of the more physically imposing cornerbacks in the Big Ten and has made 22 career starts across three seasons in Ann Arbor.

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) takes the field for the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He added eight pounds of muscle this offseason under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, whose emphasis on weight-room accountability has reshaped the program's culture. Cornerbacks coach Jerano Gilford has identified technique refinement and ball skills as the areas where Hill can take his game from good to elite.

With two years of starting experience and the size to press receivers at the line, Hill enters his final season with a clear opportunity to play his way into the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

2. Kelley Jones, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Redshirt Junior in 2026; 6'4", 195 lbs.

2025: 34 tackles, 11 PBUs, 2 INT

Jones started all 13 games in 2025, earned Third-Team All-SEC recognition and was one of the most difficult corners to throw against in the SEC, holding opposing quarterbacks to a 28 percent completion rate when targeted.

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones (1) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

His coverage grade ranked 12th nationally per PFF, and opponents largely stopped testing him as the season progressed. He blocked an extra point and returned it for two points in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

At 6'4" and 195 pounds, Jones possesses the size and length that make him a rare prospect at the position. He passed up a likely early draft selection in 2026 to return to Starkville, a decision that has already generated first-round projections for 2027 from multiple outlets, including NBC Sports, The Athletic, USA Today and PFF.

1. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Junior in 2026; 6'2", 197 lbs.

2025: 31 tackles, 5 INT, 7 PBUs, 1 FF (10 games)

Moore is the consensus top cornerback in college football entering 2026. A unanimous All-American in 2025, he was a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist and Jim Thorpe Award finalist while leading Notre Dame in interceptions with five across just 10 games, including two against Boise State in a single game.

Opposing quarterbacks targeted him less as the season progressed, and when USC came to town with Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, Moore shadowed him into near-irrelevance, limiting Lemon to roughly half his typical target share.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Across two seasons, he has 79 career tackles, 18 pass breakups, and 7 interceptions while starting 20 of 26 games. What makes his arc unusual is how quickly it happened. A three-star recruit who did not start until his fifth college game, Moore developed into a Freshman All-American in 2024 and the best cornerback in the country by his sophomore season.

He enters his junior year with first-round projections for the 2027 NFL Draft already in place from multiple outlets, and a stated priority of making Notre Dame's secondary the best unit in the country as a group before his time in South Bend ends.