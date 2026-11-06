Trinidad Chambliss Overlooked as Mel Kiper Jr. Names 2027 NFL Draft's No. 1 QB Prospect

The crop of college football quarterbacks heading for the 2027 NFL draft hasn't lived up to its billing this season, and it's sending organizations and draft analysts back to the drawing board.

Some of this reevaluation is a result of injuries suffered by prominent starters. Dante Moore at Oregon is the most popular example; Moore appeared as a surefire choice for the New York Jets at No. 2 overall in the 2026 NFL draft, but he opted to return to the Ducks and suffered a season-ending injury just four games in.

Underwhelming performance also contributes to this reassessment. Arch Manning was terrific in the back half of the 2025 season, but lackluster showings following an offseason where Texas dedicated a great deal of financial capital to bettering his surroundings is a concerning sign for life after college football.

The best quarterbacks in college football aren't the ones rated as consensus five-star prospects out of high school. They transferred into a Power Four school from lower levels of football.

Mel Kiper Jr. updated his 2027 NFL draft "Big Board" on Thursday. Sitting atop the quarterback rankings and No. 2 overall is Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State, a former walk-on at North Texas.

"I love the way he scans the field and bides his time in the pocket," Kiper wrote. "Mestemaker has the big arm to make all of the throws, with 44 completions going for 20-plus yards this season (most in FBS). But he also has the mobility to pick up nice chunks of yardage on the ground."

Mestemaker's path to stardom is unconventional

Iowa State defensive end Jack Janikowski (93) pressures Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) during the fourth quarter on Oct. 31, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune, USA TODAY Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder's unorthodox path from high school safety to walk-on quarterback at North Texas makes him one of college football's best stories this season. In his second season with the Mean Green, he led all of FBS in passing with 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Through eight games at Oklahoma State, Mestemaker is on pace to throw in the neighborhood of 4,000 yards for a second consecutive season. The mobility Kiper alluded to is a very healthy kind for a future NFL quarterback; Mestemaker moves out of necessity, not by design.

What separates Mestemaker from Trinidad Chambliss?

Ole Miss starter Trinidad Chambliss emerged as a name to watch in the 2027 NFL draft after a terrific 2026 campaign. A year after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns, the former Division II transfer's production is taking a hit, and NFL scouts are noticing.

Some of the regression is out of Chambliss' control. Running back Kewan Lacy was an AP All-American in 2025 but has missed significant portions of 2026 due to lingering injuries, a development that adds more to Chambliss' plate than the load he shouldered a year ago.

One of Chambliss' more attractive qualities last season was his ability to keep the ball out of harm's way, evidenced by the three interceptions he threw all year. In 2026, Chambliss has thrown eight interceptions through eight games, a total that includes a three-interception night against Texas.

The physical traits Mestemaker possesses are more desirable than that of Chambliss to NFL organizations. At 6 feet, 205 pounds, Chambliss is of similar stature to Russell Wilson and Drew Brees, and while both of those quarterbacks went on to win Super Bowls, both slid out of the first round of their respective NFL drafts.