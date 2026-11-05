Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 NFL Player Props for Week 9 (Bet Kyren Williams to Rack Up Rush Yards vs. Commanders)

We had another profitable week of the Player Prop Countdown in Week 8, going 6-4 with my picks, including cashing in on Michael Wilson to score a touchdown at +180.

Let's keep the momentum going in Week 9, looking for a fourth straight winning week with my player props. It's time to jump into my top 10 props for this week's NFL action.

Best NFL Week 9 Prop Bets

10) Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown +225 (BetMGM)

Even if Rashee Rice is able to go this weekend, he's not going to be at 100% as he was limited on at practice on Wednesday. That makes Rashee Rice an attractive option to score a touchdown, especially considering the Chiefs' run game has let them down the past two weeks. Their best course of action is to lean on the passing game, especially against a weak Jets' secondary. He second on the team in both targets (41) and receptions (27) this season, so he should get plenty of looks on Sunday.

9) Jared Goff OVER 21.5 Completions -108 (FanDuel)

The Miami Dolphins have allowed an opponent completion percentage of 76.92%, which is almost 6% higher than any other team in the NFL this season, and almost 10% worse than the third team on the list. They'll have to try to defend an elite Lions' offense on Sunday, but with Detroit dealing with some injuries on their offensive lines, I expect them to lean on short, quick throws to move the ball down the field, which should boost Jared Goff's completion numbers.

The Lions' terrible defense is likely to also keep their offense in a spot where they'll have no choice but to keep throwing the ball to put up enough points to win this game.

8) Dak Prescott Longest Completion OVER 36.5 Yards -115 (FanDuel)

The Indianapolis Colts have allowed eight passes of 40+ yards this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL through the first eight weeks. That could mean big things for the Cowboys' passing offense, which is one of the most explosive in the league. Dak Prescott has completed at least one pass of 37+ yards in five of his eight starts in 2026, so there's no reason why he can't complete another deep pass on Sunday.

7) Kirk Cousins UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes -106 (FanDuel)

Kirk Cousins has thrown the second most passing touchdowns this season, but I have no faith in that continuing. Cousins is 21st in the NFL in completion percentage over expected and now he has to face a very strong 49ers' defense. It's time to sell high on your Cousins stock heading into Week 9.

6) Jayden Daniels OVER 0.5 Interceptions +124 (FanDuel)

Jayden Daniels' passing number haven't been impressive this season. In fact, he has a bad throw percentage of 17.6%, which is the fifth-highest rate amongst all quarterbacks this season. He now has to face a Rams' defense that has done a great job of forcing interceptions this season, averaging 0.9 per game. I'm surprised we can bet on this at +124 odds.

5) James Cook UNDER 80.5 Rush Yards -110 (DraftKings)

The most fascinating part of this Monday Night Football game is going to be the Bills' rushing attack against the Vikings' run defense. Minnesota is sixth in opponent rush EPA and second in opponent rush success rate. If the Bills can't get their running game going, they may have to turn to the air instead. With that in mind, I'll bet the UNDER on Cook's rushing yards total.

4) Joe Burrow UNDER 0.5 Interceptions -105 (BetMGM)

Joe Burrow is hitting his peak form after his yearly slow start to the season. Entering Week 9, he now has the second lowest bad throw rate amongst all NFL quarterbacks with only 11.5% of his throws being considered "bad". He now gets to face a Falcons' defense that has forced just 0.4 interceptions per game this season, the third-lowest rate in the league.

3) Baker Mayfield UNDER 29.5 Pass Attempts -108 (FanDuel)

Baker Mayfield has thrown the ball a combined 14 times the past two games. Is that because of weather, or a lack of need for throwing the ball, or could it possibly be due to Mayfield's injured hand not quite being healthy yet? We don't know the answer for that for sure, but I wouldn't be surprised if they once again lean on their run game and don't ask Mayfield to do too much. His passing attempts number is too high in this game.

2) Joe Milton Longest Completion OVER 30.5 Yards -112 (DraftKings)

If there's one thing we know about Joe Milton, it's that he has a rocket arm and he loves the deep ball. In his few NFL appearances so far in his career he has an aDOT of 10.05 and a 16.7% deep-throw rate. In his time as a Tennessee Volunteer, he had a deep-throw rate of 34.1%. The guy is gonna toss bombs on Sunday, especially if the Eagles find themselves playing catch-up.

1) Kyren Williams OVER 57.5 Rush Yards -109 (DraftKings)

The Rams are at their best when they run the football early and often, which is the strategy they've gone with their past two games after getting off to a 2-4 start to the season, and it's worked out well for them. Kyren Williams has had 16 carries in each of their past two games, which included a game where he averaged 6.2 yards per rush against the Raiders. He now gets to face a Commanders' defense that ranks 31st in opponent rush success rate. His rushing yards total is too low in a game where he should play a feature role in the Rams' offense.

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