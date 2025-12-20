Tulane’s mascot: Answering everyone’s question during Green Wave’s CFP game

Arguably, the greatest thing about the expansion of the College Football Playoffs is the exposure afforded to teams that aren't normally in the spotlight. A perfect example of this is the first round of the 2025 playoffs, as Tulane takes on Ole Miss.

Located in New Orleans, Louisiana, Tulane is a proud member of the American Athletic Conference. The Green Wave won the conference this year, defeating North Texas 34-21, which was their second conference win. It also punched their first ticket to the CFP after an impressive 11-2 campaign.

The 11th-ranked program squared off with Ole Miss on Saturday, Dec. 21, in a rematch from the regular season. The two met early in the year, with the Rebels winning 45-10.

Tulane quarterbacks Jake Retzlaff and Brendan Sullivan had issues with the SEC defense, combining for 104 yards on 10-of-29 passing. Trinidad Chambliss, however, for Ole Miss had his way with the Green Wave defense, throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

That game didn't draw the same viewership as the playoff appearance, and the extra eyes have brought up one big question.

What is Tulane’s mascot

Tulane Green Wave quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With Tulane being known as the Green Wave, fans had questions about the mascot roaming the sideline. For those wondering, that mascot is 'Riptide the Pelican,' and he's been on the field for Tulane since the 1998 season.

The Pelican is significant since it's the state bird of Louisiana. That's why the NBA team located in New Orleans is known as the Pelicans.

Fans who have followed the team since before the 1998 season likely remember an older mascot, known as 'The Angry Wave'. This mascot made more sense to the casual fan, since it was actually a wave, which was, of course, green. It also matched the name since it had a rather angry expression.

Tulane isn't expected to go beyond Round 1, but the exposure the program gains by making the tournament is invaluable.