Three Coaches Who Could be UCLA’s Head Coach Shortlist
UCLA is still looking for a new head coach after firing DeShaun Foster on Sept.14th. Many names have emerged as top candidates for the job, but it's time to start trimming the list.
This hiring cycle is extremely important due to UCLA's success in the last couple of seasons. They need to find a coach who can change the culture for Bruins football. With more teams in the Big Ten starting to become juggernauts, UCLA needs to catch up to the pack.
Here are a few names the Bruins need to at least interview when the time is right. Hopefully, AD Martin Jarmond is able to make the right decision.
Tim Skipper
While the season isn't over yet, Tim Skipper has shown his ability to get the locker room in check. The Bruins have won three out of the last four, with hopes of a bowl game still in the air. This turnaround was unprecedented and that alone should earn Skipper an interview.
The game against Penn State really showed how good a coach Skipper can be. His ability to be aggressive when the time was right, as well as to make huge decisions such as giving play-calling to Jerry Neuheisel, is something to note.
If the Bruins want to move forward with Skipper, they should also retain Neuheisel as offensive coordinator. The dynamic is there and could lead to success once they get settled.
Tony White
A coach who was mentioned in a previous article is current FSU defensive coordinator Tony White. A reason that he should be on Jarmond's shortlist is that he has deep roots in Westwood. White was a captain for the Bruins back in the 2000s; this could be a factor in the hiring process.
Tony White, one of college football’s premier defensive minds. He’s also a proven recruiter with a strong track record of identifying and developing talent — qualities UCLA will desperately need to stay competitive in an increasingly challenging Big Ten landscape
White is an increasingly big name for other schools searching for their next head coach. He has a proven track record in the Mountain West and has had notable performances at FSU.
Mike Gundy
The next coach who deserves a shot at the UCLA job is recently fired head coach Mike Gundy. His stint with OSU was very successful with plenty of bowl wins, and a few top 5 finishes.
Gundy would instantly usher in a plethora of success for the Bruins and change the culture overnight. While the way he finished with OSU is nothing to brag about, 1-11 in his last 12 games with the Cowboys. Gundy is a competitive individual who doesn't want to end his career on a low note.
The only thing that could get in the way is the buyout money he is receiving from being fired. A fired head coach is easily one of the best jobs in the world. It will be interesting to see what direction Gundy decides to go.
It will be interesting to see what the Bruins will do when the time arrives, but will head coaches across the country getting fired, the competition for some of these names will heat up.
