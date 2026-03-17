Urban Meyer Left ‘Heartbroken’ After End of Historic College Football Rivalry

College football is losing its most famous intersectional rivalry for the next two years and possibly more. Notre Dame and USC failed to reach a scheduling agreement to continue their annual series starting in 2026. This marks the first multi-year hiatus for the programs since the 1940s.

On behalf of college football fans everywhere, former head coach Urban Meyer recently shared his disappointment on his podcast, The Triple Option. Meyer, who has coached in the series multiple times, described himself as "heartbroken" over the pause. He believes the decision reflects a significant shift in the sport.

Meyer has deep ties to the Fighting Irish, serving as the wide receivers coach in South Bend from 1996 to 2000. He eventually left the program to accept his first head coaching position at Bowling Green. His perspective is shaped by years spent on the sidelines of this historic matchup.

What the pause of the Notre Dame and USC rivalry means for college football

Meyer discussed the series' unique nature, noting that while it lacks the geographic proximity of other games, it remains a pillar of the sport. "I’ve coached in so many great ones and I’ve coached in that one five or six times, I think it was six times, and it’s an incredible rivalry," Meyer said.

He noted that while the game is not as intense as Ohio State-Michigan or Florida-Georgia, it is a "legit" cross-country rivalry. The loss of the game affects fans who value the sport's history over modern logistics. Meyer argues that schedule strength should remain a priority for elite programs.

Meyer also addressed the reality of modern scheduling and its impact on coaching decisions. He recalled his time at Florida when he questioned playing Florida State every year. "If I’m USC, why am I playing that game other than it’s a great rivalry?" Meyer asked.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

He explained that playing elite opponents like Florida State, whom Notre Dame was scheduled to play in 2026 before the contest's cancellation, while facing a difficult conference schedule, can keep a team out of a national championship.

USC officials have expressed similar concerns as they move to the Big Ten. The added travel of a coast-to-coast conference schedule makes non-conference games more difficult to manage.

The standoff highlights a conflict between traditional rivalries and the requirements of the expanded playoff format. USC athletic director Jen Cohen recently noted that the landscape has changed with cross-country travel and playoff expansion. She emphasized that her job is to evaluate what is best for Trojan student-athletes and their path to a title.

Meyer remains firm that the game belongs on the calendar regardless of the difficulty it creates for the schools. "I feel you, fans, and let your voice be heard," Meyer said. "Notre Dame should play USC."