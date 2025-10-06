Alabama star wide receiver Ryan Williams leads major NIL campaign
After a season-opening loss at the hands of Florida State, Alabama has rattled off four straight wins and climbed back up to No. 8 in the country. The 4-1 Crimson Tide - led by super sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams - is gaining momentum as they head into the heart of SEC play.
Ahead of torching Vanderbilt - for six catches, 98 yards and a touchdown - in the highly-aniticipated rematch from a season ago, Williams revealed a new NIL partnership that makes him the face of a major national campaign.
The wideout is now a member of New Era's NIL roster - that also includes Kiyan Anthony of Syracuse Basketball, Sarah Strong of UConn Women's Basketball and Darryn Peterson of Kansas Basketball - representing four of the brightest young stars in college athletics.
Within the campaign, Williams explores what his growing legacy means to him as a homegrown talent in Alabama, current Crimson Tide star and the next great Tuscaloosa-to-the-NFL wide receiver.
"Shooting the campaign was a blast," Williams said. "New Era really encouraged me to be myself and to let that show through the pictures and video that they were shooting."
"Everybody knows that the Crimson Tide is the best at everything, and New Era University of Alabama hats are no exception – always on point," he added. "New Era hats have a clean look and great style – it’s easy to look good and support the Tide when you are sporting a New Era hat. Whenever I am going to wear a hat to the bus or out of the tunnel headed to the playing field, a New Era is my go to for that classic Tide style.”
The preseason All-American has hauled in 21 catches for 336 and three touchdowns on the season so far for the Crimson Tide. One of the top NIL ambassadors across the country, Williams' portfolio includes the likes of Nike, Beats by Dre, EA Sports and Hollister, among others.
Williams and No. 8 Alabama next face No. 14 Missouri on Oct. 11 in another must-watch SEC matchup.
