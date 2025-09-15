Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton leads tasty new NIL campaign
Fresh off a dramatic overtime victory at Tennessee over the weekend, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has added yet another NIL brand partner to his growing portfolio.
The Bulldogs signal caller leads a new campaign for Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand CAVA to support the launch of their new Chicken Shawarma Pita. Joining Stockton in the "Shawarmup" - a behind-the-scenes look athletes’ pregame warmup routines - are teammate Oscar Delp and Texas running back duo Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter.
Through a series of social media videos, these college football stars will share how CAVA’s Mediterranean food supports their well-being and plays a crucial role in their routines. In the campaign - brought to life by Yellow Dot Sports Marketing - that runs throughout the season, they will next face-off in the "CAVA Combine," where they'll put their physical talents and personalities to the test.
“CAVA’s become a staple in my routine,” the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Stockton said. “It fits right into my day - whether I’m grabbing something quick after practice or fueling up before a workout, it’s always clutch.”
The first chapter of CAVA's "Shawarmup" is now live featuring Stockton, Delp, Wisner and Baxter.
“I’m always on the move, so I need meals that work as hard as I do,” added Wisner. “CAVA gives me the energy to push through every lift, sprint, and snap.”
Wisner and Baxter have combined for nearly 200 yards on the ground for No. 8 Texas, who next visit Sam Houston on Sept. 20.
Stockton threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns - with another on the ground - while leading Georgia to a come from behind win over Tennessee. As one of the most active college football players across NIL this season so far, he recently partnered with The Dairy Alliance to be one of the SEC quarterbacks featured in the nonprofit's "Milk’s Got Game" program.
Stockton and No. 5 Georgia enjoy a bye week before hosting No. 14 Alabama on Sept. 27.
