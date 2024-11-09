College football Week 11 picks from ESPN's College GameDay
As the Week 11 college football schedule kicks off today, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final picks and predictions for the biggest games across the country.
College GameDay comes to us this weekend from Death Valley, the site of a bombshell confrontation between LSU and Alabama that will have a direct effect on the College Football Playoff right now.
Georgia faces the third of its critical road tests with a huge clash set at Ole Miss, while conference title favorites BYU and Miami are away from home hoping to stay undefeated moving into November.
What can we look forward to as some impactful Week 11 games kick off on Saturday?
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football Week 11 picks, predictions
Miami at Georgia Tech: A unanimous decision in favor of the Hurricanes taking out the Yellow Jackets and staying undefeated.
Clemson at Virginia Tech: Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit took the Hokies to pull off the upset at home against Clemson coming off that loss.
Michigan at Indiana: Desmond Howard was alone picking his alma mater while the others are going with the Hoosiers to stay perfect.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt: Nick Saban went with the Commodores to pull off the upset.
Colorado at Texas Tech: Expect a win for the Buffaloes on the road over the Red Raiders to take another step towards Big 12 title contention.
BYU at Utah: Herbstreit was the sole vote in favor of the Utes to pull off the upset at home against the undefeated Cougars.
Georgia at Ole Miss: Saban is going with Georgia's defense to take control of this game but Lee Corso went with the Rebels to hand the Bulldogs a second loss.
Alabama at LSU: McAfee and Howard picked LSU to hold serve at home while Saban sided with the Tide in what could amount to a playoff elimination game.
Lee Corso's Headgear Pick: LSU over Alabama
College Football Playoff Rankings
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Pittsburgh
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Louisville
- Clemson
- Missouri
- Army
