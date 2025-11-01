College GameDay makes predictions for Week 10 college football games today
ESPN’s flagship college football program hit the road again this weekend, as College GameDay pitched its tent in Big 12 country, as Utah looks to take another step forward in the conference title race against Cincinnati in a battle of insurgent conference contenders.
College GameDay was joined by celebrity guest picker, former Utah star and NFL quarterback Alex Smith, to get a preview of college football’s most consequential games this weekend.
Saturday brings us three head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams on the same field, including the Bearcats and Utes squaring off in primetime.
Let’s turn to the guys from ESPN’s College GameDay to get a look at their final predictions for college football’s most consequential games today.
College GameDay Week 10 game predictions
Joined by guest picker ex-Utah and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith, here is what Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking today...
Penn State at Ohio State: GameDay picked against the spread for this game, with everyone predicting the Buckeyes would cover the big 18.5 point line against a Nittany Lions program in the midst of major, unexpected change.
Army at Air Force: Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit are taking the Black Knights to overcome the Falcons in this Commander-in-Chief Trophy series game.
Navy at North Texas: A major battle of American Conference teams that could influence the playoff race, with everyone on GameDay expecting the Midshipmen and their No. 1 ranked run game against the North Texas aerial assault.
USC at Nebraska: McAfee, Herbstreit, and guest picker Alex Smith like the Cornhuskers to pull out the upset at home over the Trojans, while Desmond Howard and Nick Saban are riding with Southern Cal on the road.
Texas Tech at Kansas State: Everyone is going with the Red Raiders to avoid what would be a costly second loss in this road test against the reeling Wildcats.
Georgia vs. Florida: Likewise for the Bulldogs over the Gators in the Cocktail Party rivalry game.
Oklahoma at Tennessee: McAfee and Smith like the Sooners and their physical defense to ground the Vols’ passing attack and get a big bounceback win on Rocky Top.
Vanderbilt at Texas: Nick Saban and Alex Smith have hope in the Longhorns to hold on at home against the resurgent Commodores.
Cincinnati at Utah: Kirk Herbstreit riled up the home crowd in Salt Lake by taking the Bearcats to pull off the upset, while the others like the Utes to dominate at home and stay in the mix for the Big 12 title, including the shirtless Pat McAfee.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Vanderbilt and Missouri from Nashville, a signature victory for the Commodores in a clash between SEC contenders.
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7