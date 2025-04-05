Predicting the Final Four in college football in 2025
The eyes of the sports world are on the Final Four as March Madness draws closer to the national championship, with the best teams in America still standing and with their eyes on immortality.
With another Final Four on the horizon, and with spring practice kicking off across the country, let’s turn our own focus to some early college football predictions.
Here’s a look at On SI’s early college football bracketology, with our predictions for the Final Four teams on the gridiron when the 2025 postseason gets underway.
First, our projected rankings
* Denotes conference champion
- Ohio State*
- Texas*
- Clemson*
- Kansas State*
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Oregon
- LSU
- Miami
- Georgia
- Boise State*
-
Then, our 12-team bracket
Projected winners in bold
(12) Boise State vs.
(5) Penn State
Winner plays No. 4 Kansas State
(11) Georgia vs.
(6) Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 3 Clemson
(10) Miami vs.
(7) Alabama
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
(9) LSU vs.
(8) Oregon
Winner plays No. 1 Ohio State
-
Who moves on?
(5) Penn State over
(4) Kansas State
(11) Georgia over
(3) Clemson
(2) Texas over
(7) Alabama
(1) Ohio State over
(8) Oregon
-
Next, our Final Four
Penn State. The return of quarterback Drew Allar and tailbacks Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen bode well for the Nittany Lions to make a repeat performance deep into this year’s playoff, and we could see them face off against the Buckeyes more than once.
Georgia. While these Bulldogs may not look as dominant as their championship predecessors, they return enough quality inputs on defense to make another playoff run, combined with star transfer gains like wideouts Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas to help out new quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Texas. Arch Manning is under enormous pressure to live up to his name and that lofty No. 1 spot he held as a recruit, but so is Steve Sarkisian to ensure his quarterback has proper protection with changes on the line and at wide receiver. Defensive continuity should keep the Longhorns in contention.
Ohio State. Another major change at quarterback as former five-star prospect Julian Sayin is expected to succeed Will Howard, but the presence of Jeremiah Smith, college football’s top wideout, should stabilize this offense and keep the Buckeyes firmly in the title picture in 2025.
-
Who advances?
Penn State over Ohio State
The Nittany Lions return more offensive experience and their talented pass rush under the direction of defensive coordinator Tom Allen should overwhelm the Buckeyes’ younger skill threats.
Texas over Georgia
A rematch of last year’s SEC Championship Game, this time with Arch Manning leading the Longhorns to a win over the Bulldogs.
-
National Championship
Texas vs. Penn State
College Football HQ National Championship pick: Penn State. Two of the Big Ten’s bluebloods have won the national title the last two years, and now it’s time for the league’s third to have its day. Offensive veterans and a strong defense power the Nittany Lions to their first title in 40 years.
-