Joel Klatt picks SEC championship teams, winner ahead of Week 10
The championship picture of the Southeastern Conference is beginning to take shape, and Joel Klatt sees it heading toward a familiar showdown with a new twist. The college football analyst predicted Texas A&M and Alabama will meet in the SEC Championship Game, with the Aggies taking home the crown. His projection also places Texas A&M as the No. 2 seed in his College Football Playoff bracket, while Alabama earns the No. 4 slot.
In Klatt’s eyes, the Aggies’ rise has been one of the defining stories of the season. He praised their balance, discipline, and path forward as they continue their undefeated run through the conference. “The SEC, I really like A&M right now. The way that they’re playing, the rest of their schedule, they’re going to be favored in the rest of their games,” Klatt said.
Klatt added that Alabama remains firmly in contention, predicting an 11-2 finish and another playoff appearance under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer. “Let’s go A&M against Bama. I’m going to go with A&M in that game,” he said.
Texas A&M Continues Dominant Run Into SEC Title Picture
Texas A&M strengthened its championship argument with a commanding 49-25 victory over LSU. Marcel Reed accounted for four total touchdowns, passing for two and running for two more, while KC Concepcion delivered a 79-yard punt return score to ignite the second-half surge. The win snapped a six-game losing streak at Tiger Stadium and marked the Aggies’ first victory in Baton Rouge since 1994.
Coach Mike Elko’s message at halftime — “You are the better team ... and if you don’t play better football, you are going to let one slip away” — resonated throughout the locker room. Texas A&M turned an 18-14 deficit into a decisive statement, dominating both lines of scrimmage and holding LSU scoreless for most of the second half. The Aggies improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play, their best start since 1992.
Alabama, meanwhile, survived a scare in Columbia. The Crimson Tide rallied past South Carolina 29-22 after Germie Bernard scored twice in the final minutes. Ty Simpson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, including a late strike to tie the game before Bernard’s game-winning run sealed it. The comeback extended Alabama’s winning streak to seven games and preserved its perfect SEC record.
Klatt concluded that both teams control their own destinies but credited Texas A&M’s efficiency and schedule for giving the Aggies a slight edge. “As an undefeated SEC champ, this team could absolutely overtake Ohio State,” Klatt said. “But at this point, Ohio State is number one. A&M in this model would be the number two seed.”
Texas A&M and Alabama will return to action after their bye weeks to face Missouri and LSU, respectively, on Nov. 8.