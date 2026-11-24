UCLA keeps the top spot in the Big Ten power rankings entering Week 13 despite its first loss, while Oregon, Washington and Nebraska climb after a weekend of upsets that left six teams alive for Indianapolis.

The Bruins lost 18-16 in three overtimes at Michigan, but their 17-15 win in Eugene and one-game lead in the standings keep them ahead of the Ducks. Indiana slides to fourth after an overtime loss at Washington, and Ohio State drops two spots from last week's rankings.

For the NFL draft gurus out there, I've chosen images of the program's top prospects from this year's class.

18. Purdue (Prev: 17)

Last week: L vs. Wisconsin, 10-42

Next: at Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. ET

Purdue has lost five straight and scored 17 points combined against Iowa and Wisconsin. A defense that ranks 130th nationally in ESPN's efficiency ratings gave up 381 rushing yards at Ross-Ade Stadium to a Badgers team that scored 21 in a loss at Maryland the week before. Rutgers winning at Penn State settles the bottom spot.

17. Michigan State (Prev: 15)

Michigan State Spartans offensive linenam Ben Murawski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: L vs. Oregon, 7-45

Next: at Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 28, 4:15 p.m. ET

Oregon kicker Gage Hurych scored on a fake field goal on the final play of the first half, and a depleted Spartans defense never recovered. First-year coach Pat Fitzgerald's team still has a 15-6 win in Ann Arbor that looks better after Michigan beat UCLA, which keeps it ahead of Purdue.

A 38-point home loss drops the Spartans behind a Rutgers team that won at Beaver Stadium, and the two settle it Saturday in Piscataway.

16. Maryland (Prev: 13)

Last week: L at USC, 21-35

Next: vs. Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET

Maryland led 14-13 late in the third quarter at the Coliseum before USC scored three touchdowns in just over five minutes. DeJuan Williams ran for two scores, including a 52-yarder, for a team that had won back-to-back conference games under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. The Terps drop because Rutgers won 37-30 in College Park and now has a second Big Ten road win to back it up.

15. Rutgers (Prev: 18)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W at Penn State, 25-24

Next: vs. Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 4:15 p.m. ET

AJ Surace started the week questionable with three broken ribs, then led Rutgers to its first win over Penn State since 1988. Antwan Raymond pitched it back to Ben Black III for a touchdown on the final play, and Surace found Clay Thevenin for the winning two-point conversion.

"Probably the most gutsy performance I've seen by a competitive athlete," coach Greg Schiano said of his quarterback.

The climb stops here because Rutgers lost its previous two games by a combined 62-10.

14. Penn State (Prev: 9)

Last week: L vs. Rutgers, 24-25

Next: at Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET

Penn State led 16-0 in the second quarter and 24-10 entering the fourth, then didn't score again in its home finale. Coach Matt Campbell said of the final play, "And unfortunately we left it to chance."

The Nittany Lions' 28-25 win at Washington and 42-14 win over Minnesota keep them above Rutgers, while losses to Michigan and Northwestern settle the comparisons with the other 6-5 teams.

13. Northwestern (Prev: 7)

Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: L at Minnesota, 17-20

Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 28, 12:30 p.m. ET

Losses to Oregon, Iowa and Ohio State explained how Northwestern could drop three straight and still rank seventh, but losing to a Minnesota team that had fired its offensive coordinator six days earlier doesn't come with the same excuse.

The Wildcats led 7-0 at halftime, and backup Nicco Marchiol drove 71 yards to tie it with 32 seconds left before the Gophers kicked a walk-off field goal. A 34-13 win over Penn State gives coach David Braun's team a floor, but four straight losses make this the week's steepest drop.

12. Michigan (Prev: 16)

Last week: W vs. UCLA, 18-16 (3OT)

Next: at Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 28, noon ET

Bryce Underwood, reinserted as Michigan's starter earlier in the week, threw a 3-yard two-point pass to tight end Jalen Hoffman in the third overtime to hand UCLA its first loss.

"Bryce threw a bullet and Jalen did a good job with the route," coach Kyle Whittingham said.

The win made the Wolverines bowl-eligible, and their defense has now held Iowa, Indiana and UCLA to 20 points or fewer apiece. Minnesota's 20-14 head-to-head win keeps Michigan one spot short of the Gophers.

11. Minnesota (Prev: 14)

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Greg Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W vs. Northwestern, 20-17

Next: at Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

Six days after coach P.J. Fleck fired offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr., Minnesota scored all 20 of its points after halftime. Luke Drzewiecki missed two field goals earlier, then hit a 44-yarder as time expired to make the Gophers bowl eligible.

"I never take that for granted, never take winning for granted," Fleck said.

No team in this part of the rankings can match wins over Washington, Iowa, Michigan and Northwestern. A 41-13 loss at Purdue and a 42-14 loss at Penn State keep Minnesota outside the top 10.

10. Illinois (Prev: 8)

Last week: L vs. Iowa, 17-34

Next: at Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 28, 12:30 p.m. ET

Illinois tied the game 17-17 with seven seconds left in the first half and didn't score again. Iowa outrushed the Illini 263-28, one week after Illinois went scoreless in the first half of a loss at UCLA.

Coach Bret Bielema's team still has the best pair of wins among the league's 6-5 teams in 21-10 over Oregon and 24-13 over Nebraska. Both came during the four-game winning streak right before these losses, which is enough to stay ahead of Minnesota.

9. Wisconsin (Prev: 12)

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Sebastian Cheeks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W at Purdue, 42-10

Next: vs. Minnesota, Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

Quarterback Colton Joseph ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns, Darrion Dupree added 125 yards and two more, and the defense held Purdue to 119 passing yards despite missing starters Matt Jung and Javan Robinson.

Coach Luke Fickell's team has five Big Ten wins, including a 24-7 victory over USC and a comeback at Penn State, and that puts the Badgers back above the six-win group. Beating a Purdue team on a five-game skid still carries less weight than what Washington and Nebraska did Saturday.

8. Ohio State (Prev: 6)

Last week: L at Nebraska, 28-31

Next: vs. Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 28, noon ET

Ohio State still ranks sixth nationally in ESPN's Football Power Index, best in the Big Ten, and its road wins at Iowa and Indiana are the strongest argument for keeping it sixth. The Buckeyes have also lost to USC, Oregon and Nebraska in their past four games. Jeremiah Smith caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Lincoln, but Ohio State ran for 76 yards and never got the ball back after Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea converted two late third downs on the ground.

"When you watch a game like this, you've got a lot of things that have to change," coach Ryan Day said.

The Buckeyes have their first four-loss season since 2011 and fell to No. 25 in the AP poll.

7. Nebraska (Prev: 11)

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W vs. Ohio State, 31-28

Next: at Iowa, Friday, Nov. 27, noon ET

Colandrea threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as Nebraska ended a 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents. The former UNLV quarterback's 26-yard touchdown pass to Quinn Clark made it a two-score game midway through the fourth quarter.

"Sometimes you have to be great when everybody tells you you're not very great," coach Matt Rhule said.

The Huskers have scored 31 in each of their two games since changing offensive coordinators. Identical 7-4 records mean Saturday settles Nebraska-Ohio State, and Washington's 17-10 win in Lincoln on Halloween gives the Huskers an equally clear stopping point.

6. Washington (Prev: 10)

Last week: W vs. Indiana, 27-24 (OT)

Next: at Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET

Demond Williams Jr. threw for 227 yards and ran for 88 as Washington tied Indiana twice in the fourth quarter. Tyler Robles hit a 46-yard field goal in overtime, and Drew Azzopardi, the Huskies' starting right tackle who had already blocked a kick in the third quarter, deflected Paddy McAteer's 37-yard attempt wide to set off a field storming.

It's Washington's first win over a top-10 team in two years and its fourth win in five games, including the road win over Nebraska that separates this week's two biggest movers near the top. USC stays one spot ahead because it beat Washington 25-21 and has one fewer loss.

5. USC (Prev: 5)

Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W vs. Maryland, 35-21

Next: at UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET

USC heard scattered boos heading into halftime of its home finale and trailed late in the third quarter before scoring three touchdowns in just over five minutes. Freshman receiver Trent Mosley caught two touchdown passes, and Waymond Jordan ran for two more scores.

"Coach Riley had a great halftime speech, getting us right and getting us locked in," quarterback Jayden Maiava said.

Wins over Washington and Ohio State keep the Trojans fifth, but Indiana beat them 27-13 a week earlier, and Oregon won 41-27 at the Coliseum. Coach Lincoln Riley's team can knock UCLA out of the title game Saturday, though reaching Indianapolis itself would also require losses by Oregon, Iowa and Indiana.

4. Indiana (Prev: 2)

Last week: L at Washington, 24-27 (OT)

Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. ET

Indiana led twice in the fourth quarter in Seattle, the second time after Josh Hoover's touchdown pass to Nick Marsh, and couldn't protect either lead. The Hoosiers came up empty in overtime after coach Curt Cignetti had switched kickers following a blocked third-quarter attempt, and the loss drew a pointed Cignetti remark from Paul Finebaum.

The double-digit win over USC makes fourth a fairly easy floor. Iowa is the harder comparison because both are 9-2, but Indiana has gone to overtime three times in four weeks, while Iowa has strung together four straight wins. The defending national champions now need a win over Purdue and help to reach Indianapolis.

3. Iowa (Prev: 4)

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kade Pieper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W at Illinois, 34-17

Next: vs. Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 27, noon ET

Iowa went into halftime in Champaign tied 17-17 and shut out Illinois the rest of the way. L.J. Phillips Jr. ran for 154 yards for his third straight 100-yard game, and Jaylen Watson returned his first career interception 40 yards for a touchdown against a team that beat Oregon and Nebraska.

"Really proud of the way the guys rebounded, came back, and in that second half, played good football," coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Iowa has allowed 34 points combined during a four-game winning streak, and beating Nebraska on Friday keeps it alive in a crowded title-game race. Oregon gets the narrow edge because the Ducks also have four straight wins and beat Ohio State in Columbus, while Iowa lost to the Buckeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

2. Oregon (Prev: 3)

Last week: W at Michigan State, 45-7

Next: vs. Washington, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET

Oregon's past three results are a 41-28 win at Ohio State, a 31-7 win over Michigan and Friday's 45-7 rout in East Lansing, the program's first win at Spartan Stadium. That's a 117-42 stretch with two road games, and coach Dan Lanning used special teams trickery for the second time in three games to break the latest one open.

The Ducks have also played the nation's 17th-toughest schedule by ESPN's measure, compared with 43rd for Iowa and 64th for UCLA. A win over Washington plus a UCLA win over USC would send Oregon to Indianapolis for a rematch. The Ducks have the best case on recent play, but the two-point home loss to UCLA is the reason I'd leave them second.

1. UCLA (Prev: 1)

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Sahir West | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: L at Michigan, 16-18 (3OT)

Next: vs. USC, Saturday, Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET

UCLA entered Ann Arbor leading the country in takeaways and finished minus-2 in turnover margin, with quarterback Ty Dieffenbach turning it over three times before he was carted off after a 6-yard run on the first play of overtime. The defense still gave the Bruins three overtime possessions, and running back Anthony Woods' 1-yard jump pass to Brayden Loftin with 10 seconds left forced the extra periods.

Dieffenbach's X-rays came back clean, and coach Bob Chesney said Monday his quarterback is "doing better than we thought" with a chance to play against USC.

The Bruins fell six spots to No. 10 in the AP poll, but they still have the league's best record, its best strength of record at ninth nationally and a win on the field against Oregon, their closest challenger at No. 2. Beating USC at the Rose Bowl clinches a trip to Indianapolis, and Paul Finebaum believes UCLA's entire season rides on that rivalry game.