Why the BCS top 25 disagrees with AP college football rankings in Week 10
There were some minor differences between the BCS top 25 college football rankings and the other various national polls as the first poll was revealed as we move into the third full month of the 2025 regular season.
What would the BCS rankings have looked like this week?
Here’s what the old BCS computers would have made of the top 25 college football rankings moving into Week 10, thanks to the folks at BCSKnowHow.com.
College football rankings: BCS reveals Top 25 poll for Week 10
AP rankings in parentheses
1. Ohio State (AP No. 1). No difference between the computers and the AP voters, nor the coaches for that matter, as college football’s reigning champs remain undefeated.
2. Indiana (2). Another pounding served up by the Hoosiers, this time by 50 against UCLA, to stay undefeated and will seemingly stay so going forward.
3. Texas A&M (3). A beating so bad it helped get Brian Kelly fired, as the Aggies stayed the only perfect team in the SEC after smacking around LSU on the road.
4. Alabama (4). We nearly saw Kalen DeBoer drop another game against an unranked team, but a late push helped the Crimson Tide put away South Carolina on the road.
5. Georgia (5). Off last weekend, the Bulldogs renew their rivalry with Florida this week as another big favorite, still with a clear path to the SEC championship.
6. Ole Miss (7). The BCS computers think a little more of the Rebels, placing them ahead of Oregon after an important road win against a ranked Oklahoma.
7. Oregon (6). Another lackluster showing for the Ducks offensively, but it was enough to get past lousy Wisconsin, enough to drop a point in the BCS rankings, if not the AP.
8. Georgia Tech (8). There have been some close calls, but the Yellow Jackets have persevered, starting 5-0 in ACC play for the first time in school history.
9. BYU (10). Two of the undefeated Cougars’ last four games come against ranked teams and both on the road, playing Texas Tech and Cincinnati.
10. Miami (10). AP voters tied the Canes with BYU at 10 after the former beat Stanford.
11. Vanderbilt (9). Some disrespect from the BCS computers for Vandy, which has defeated three AP ranked opponents in a season for the first time ever.
12. Notre Dame (12). One of college football’s most potent run games should have a decisive edge the rest of the way, but a notable matchup against Navy looms in 2 weeks.
13. Texas Tech (13). Some troubling injuries for the Red Raiders, but they’re still in striking distance to take the Big 12.
14. Tennessee (14). A rout against rival Kentucky feels good, but the Vols have room to improve in the eyes of the playoff selectors with losses to Georgia and Alabama.
15. Louisville (16). The BCS model likes the Cardinals a little better than the AP pollsters, perhaps given their win over Miami a couple weeks ago.
16. Virginia (15). The Hoos get docked a spot in the BCS rankings after playing stinker North Carolina a little close on the road.
17. Texas (20). A vote of confidence from the computers for the Longhorns, who needed to rally to get past Mississippi State.
18. Oklahoma (18). A second costly loss, this one to Ole Miss at home, comes at a bad time looking ahead to a brutal schedule to finish the regular season.
19. Cincinnati (17). The computers think a little less of the Bearcats, who improved to 7-1 and are just a 3-point loss to Nebraska away from being undefeated.
20. Missouri (19). Beau Pribula’s injury-induced absence could derail Mizzou’s season coming off its second loss, falling to 2-2 in SEC competition.
21. Michigan (21). Justice Haynes’ return boded well for the Wolverines’ ground attack as they put away directionless Michigan State and continue to push ahead in the Big Ten.
22. Utah (24). Going 3-1 in the last month and averaging 48 points in those games has the Utes feeling confident, but those losses to Texas Tech and BYU are very important.
23. Houston (22). Willie Fritz’s team doesn’t get a lot of attention, but it moved to 7-1 with a key win over reigning Big 12 champ Arizona State last weekend.
24. Navy (NR). AP top 25 voters still refuse to give the Midshipmen enough votes to crack the rankings, but the BCS model is impressed with their undefeated record.
25. USC (23). Back in these rankings, as they are in the AP this week, the Trojans go to Nebraska this week in the back half of a regular season slate that could go either way.