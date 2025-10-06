Heisman index: great Week 6 slate gives stars the stage to shine
It's October: do you know where your favorite Heisman Trophy candidate ranks?
From ranked battles to dominant showings in conference matchups, several stars came to play in Week 6. We're approaching the halfway point of the season, and it looks like some Heisman contenders are entrenching themselves on this list.
Honorable mentions:
Bear Bachmeier (BYU, QB)
Bachmeier is slowly but surely building his Heisman case. He has BYU ranked as the No. 18 team in the country at 5-0. The Cougars are 2-0 in Big 12 play, and he's putting up tremendous numbers in the process.
The freshman QB has 12 total touchdowns on the year (seven passing, five rushing), against one interception, and he's totaled 1,254 yards of offense (1,048 passing, 206 rushing). He's coming off a stellar performance in BYU's conference win over West Virginia, as he posted a career-high 351 passing yards and he totaled two scores (one passing, one rushing).
Bachmeier has a tough Big 12 slate ahead, including matchups with two ranked opponents with No. 22 Iowa State and No. 9 Texas Tech. But if he's able to keep this level of play going, he should continue to be in the Heisman race.
Cashius Howell (Texas A&M, EDGE)
Howell is proving to be one of the most dominant forces in college football. And while No. 5 Texas A&M's QB Marcel Reed is figuring himself out on offense, Howell is taking over for the Aggies' defense.
The senior transfer from Bowling Green had a day against Mississippi State, as his three sacks helped A&M smother the Bulldogs Saturday. Howell has had seven sacks (second in the nation on the year) in the last four games, including two three-sack games in that stretch.
Howell will see several big-name QBs down the stretch, including Garrett Nussmeier, LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning. And if he keeps getting home, he may be a defensive contender for college football's biggest individual prize.
Julian Sayin (Ohio State, QB)
Sayin has been building a real Heisman case for No. 1 Ohio State. He lifted the Buckeyes to a blowout win over Minnesota in Week 6, passing for three TDs and notching season-highs with 326 yards and a 97.4 QBR.
The sophomore signal caller went 23 for 27 in the win, extending a streak of five-straight games with a completion rate of 65 percent or higher. In fact, Sayin's 80.2 completion rate is No. 1 in the country, as he also has a 197.0 passer rating (third in the country).
Sayin and the defending national champions will have their next test against a ranked opponent, as the Buckeyes visit No. 14 Illinois on October 11.
5) Ahmad Hardy (Missouri, RB)
We're at the point in the year where player stats after a bye week can show just how dominant they are. Despite he and No. 14 Missouri having an open weekend, Hardy's rushing numbers still rank among the best in college football.
Not only does he still lead the nation in rushing yards (730), his nine rushing TDs are tied for second in the country. But that makes sense considering he's rushed for 100 yards and a score in each of the Tigers five games, helping them get to 5-0 in the process.
Mizzou will have its biggest test yet when it hosts No. 8 Alabama on October 11. If Hardy balls out and pushes the Tigers past the Tide, you will hear his name even more in the Heisman conversation.
4) Fernando Mendoza (Indiana, QB)
Mendoza's numbers have been silly throughout the 2025 campaign. And although he's coming off of season-lows in completions and completion rate against Iowa, he's got No. 7 Indiana at 5-0 due to his stellar play.
He's accounted for 18 TDs (16 passing, two rushing) with just one INT, and his 197.8 passer rating still ranks second in the country. His 16 TD passes are also tied for second-most for any QB in the nation.
Mendoza will need his biggest game yet in the Hoosiers' return from an open week. They will visit No. 3 Oregon, in what will pit Indiana's trigger man against another Heisman hopeful in Dante Moore.
3) Ty Simpson (Alabama, QB)
Simpson may have shown more resolve than any Heisman candidate this season. The junior QB has helped the Tide roll to four-straight wins after a disappointing Week 1 effort.
'Bama knocked off a tough No. 20 Vanderbilt team led by Diego Pavia. But Simpson was the star of the two QBs, finishing with 340 passing yards, two scores and an INT. The Tennessee native now has 15 total TDs on the year (13 passing, two rushing) against that lone pick from the Commodores game.
Next up for the Tide is Mizzou, in one what will be one of several ranked matchups for Week 7.
2) Dante Moore (Oregon, QB)
Moore and No. 3 Oregon's win against Penn State takes a little bit of a hit after losing to 0-4 UCLA. But there's no denying what the former Bruins' QB has accomplished early on in 2025.
Has compiled a 14-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio through five games, in addition to 1,210 passing yards and a 74.6 completion rate. Moore has passed for three or more scores in all but one game this fall for the 5-0 Ducks.
He will have a tough battle ahead with the Hoosiers visiting Eugene. But Moore will have the chance to prove even more of a Heisman case if he's able to get a win.
1) Carson Beck (Miami, QB)
Beck has done nothing but lead No. 2 Miami. In a third ranked matchup this year, the Georgia transfer shined for the Hurricanes, passing for a season-high four scores in a win over in-state rival Florida State.
Beck has four games this fall with a QBR of 85 or higher, including his 89.1 against the Seminoles. On the year, his 84.4 QBR ranks 10th in the country.
The 'Canes host Louisville on Friday in more ACC action. Beck will see a Cardinals' defense that has not allowed 260 passing yards in any game this season.