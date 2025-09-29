Heisman Trophy index: top contenders rise amid John Mateer's injury
The unfortunate news about John Mateer's hand surgery almost certainly knocks him out of the race for the Heisman Trophy. So, who's ready to step up and take over as the favorite?
Week 5 means we're getting into the thick of conference play. And that set the stage for some contenders to solidify themselves in the race before we close out September.
Honorable mentions:
Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt, QB)
One of the more grizzled veterans in college football, Pavia has carried over his strong play from 2024. But he's turned it up a notch in 2025, which he showcased in No. 16 Vanderbilt's latest win over Utah State.
Pavia just totaled six scores against the Aggies, including five touchdown passes. Not only did he pass for 321 yards, but he also finished with 79 yards on the ground, leading the team in rushing. This marks the second week in a row of rushing for over 75 yards, as he is now the Commodores' leading rusher (294).
Pavia has 15 total scores (13 passing, two rushing), only two interceptions on the year and an 88.4 QBR (third in the nation). He's got a matchup next week against No. 10 Alabama, who has a rising Heisman candidate who had his biggest moment of the season on Saturday.
Ty Simpson (Alabama, QB)
Simpson has shaken off what was an ugly start for the No. 10 Crimson Tide in a season-opening loss to No. 18 Florida State. He proved he can lead 'Bama in a big-time matchup, as the Tide downed No. 12 Georgia.
Simpson led 'Bama with a dazzling performance. He went 224 for 38, with 276 passing yards and three TDs, two of which were through the air. It only boosted an already strong start to the year, as Simpson has now accounted for 13 TDs (11 passing, two rushing) and has yet to throw an INT.
It's crazy to think a Tide matchup with Vandy would be so hyped up. But seeing the way the two programs' QBs are playing, it makes sense how much it will impact the SEC (and Heisman) races.
Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss, QB)
Chambliss may be the most unlikely contender on this list. The Ferris State transfer started the season as a backup to Austin Simmons. But since taking over against Arkansas after Simmons went down with an ankle injury, Chambliss has not looked back.
He's passed for over 300 yards in all three of his starts for No. 4 Ole Miss, has posted an 87.6 QBR (fifth in the nation) and has shown an uncanny ability to pick up yards with his legs. He's rushed for over 60 yards in each of his three starts, including 71 on Saturday, as he totaled 375 yards of offense in a tight win over No. 13 LSU.
It's gonna be hard for Lane Kiffin to put Simmons back in the lineup over Chambliss. Especially considering he's outperformed the incumbent starter this season. So, if he is able to stick in the lineup, the Rebels may have found a hidden gem that can lead them to the College Football Playoff.
5) Ahmad Hardy (Missouri, RB)
Hardy's numbers this season are becoming comical. Through five games, he's rushed for 730 yards, over 100 yards more than any other play in the nation. He's also posted 7.1 yards per carry and nine rushing scores, which is tied for the most in the country.
He kept this early-season run going Saturday, as he pushed No. 19 Missouri past UMass, finishing with 130 rushing yards and three more TDs.
Hardy and the Tigers have an open week coming up, followed by a home game against No. 10 Alabama on October 11. That could be the first opportunity for him to have a true "Heisman moment" on a national stage.
4) Haynes King (Georgia Tech, QB)
King has truly blossomed here in his sixth collegiate season. He's got his No. 17 Georgia Tech team rolling, as the Yellow Jackets battled back from a 20-3 deficit to get to 5-0 with an overtime win over Wake Forest.
The thing King has always been able to do is make plays with his legs, evidenced by his 106 yards and two rushing TDs. But his advancements as a passer have been notable in 2025. Against the Demon Deacons, he went 28 for 42 for 243 yards and another score.
And while his numbers as a passer aren't gaudy, his impact on the field is immeasurable. Tech has a strong shot at winning the ACC this season, and King is a major factor for that.
3) Carson Beck (Miami, QB)
Although Beck's last outing before an open week was not his prettiest, it's hard to deny the start to the season he's put together. The Georgia transfer has two wins against ranked opponents and has No. 3 Miami sitting at 4-0.
Beck's numbers aren't super gaudy either, but again, his impact cannot be quantified. He's totaled eight scores on the year (seven passing), has a 73.2 completion rate and a 161.4 passer rating.
Beck can add to his Heisman candidacy this week, as the Hurricanes have the opportunity to slay another ranked opponent with a rival in the Seminoles.
2) Fernando Mendoza (Indiana, QB)
Mendoza was able to work through his most adverse situation in a comeback win over Iowa. No. 8 Indiana has been one of the hottest teams in college football in 2025 and looks to be a playoff contender with a true Heisman contender at the helm.
It was not Mendoza's prettiest stat line — 13 for 23, 233 passing yards, two TDs and one INT, his first of the year — the biggest stat is the win. Overall, Mendoza's numbers still look remarkable through five games.
The California Bears transfer is tied for second in the nation in TD passes (16), and his 197.8 passer rating is also second in the country. Numbers like these, and wins, continuing through a fierce Big Ten schedule, will keep Mendoza in the Heisman mix all season.
1) Dante Moore (Oregon, QB)
In what may have been the most impressive win of this young 2025 season, Moore generated a gem of a performance. He led No. 2 Oregon to a double-overtime win over No. 7 Penn State to get to 2-0 in Big Ten play.
Moore went 29 for 39 for 248 passing yards and three scores. He also added 35 rushing yards on the ground, giving him a total of 88 over the last two games. The UCLA transfer has posted 14 TD passes against one INT, has a 74.6 completion rate and an 83.0 QBR.
That sets up one of the biggest Heisman contender matchups of the season. Mendoza and the Hoosiers visit Moore and the Ducks this week in a game that should have a factor in who wins college football's top honor.