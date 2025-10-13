Heisman Trophy index: ranked matchups mix up tight race in Week 7
As teams get deeper into conference play, the Heisman Trophy race gets even tighter. And with some pivotal ranked matchups on the slate, candidates are moving their stock up (and down) the list of contenders.
So, let's get into it, as we look ahead to Week 8.
Honorable mentions
David Bailey (Texas Tech, EDGE)
Bailey has quietly put together one of the most dominant seasons of any defender in 2025. He and No. 7 Texas Tech showed that the Red Raiders have one of the top defenses in the nation, as they handled Kansas to get to 6-0.
This win does not happen without the play of Bailey. He had six tackles but also secured three sacks, to push his season total to a nation-leading 8.5. He has recorded a sack in every game and has totaled five in the last two weeks alone.
Of course, we know the Heisman has become an offensively-driven award. But if Travis Hunter could win it last season, who knows where Bailey will finish if he keeps this sack streak going.
Jayden Maiava (USC, QB)
The junior signal caller was off to a great start this season. But he just got his biggest win of the season, as now No. 20 USC worked previously No. 15 Michigan.
Maiava was stellar again, going 25 for 32 for 265 passing yards, with two touchdown passes and an interception. On the season, his 1,852 passing yards rank third nationally, he has the best QBR in the country (93.1) and he has a 71.9 percent completion rate.
Maiava and the Trojans have several opportunities to shine on big stages down the stretch. The next opportunity will be this coming weekend, as USC visits No. 13 Notre Dame.
Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss, QB)
Chambliss has been in the lineup for No. 5 Ole Miss since its September 13 matchup with Arkansas. Since then, he's become one of the top QBs in the country, which he showed again in the Rebels' win over Washington State.
The Ferris State transfer was efficient, going 20 for 29 for 253 passing yards and totaling three scores (two passing, one rushing). He is now 4-0 as a starter and has posted the eighth-best QBR in the country (84.2).
Chambliss' Cinderella story continues on into Week 8. Up next may be his biggest test yet, as Ole Miss visits No. 9 Georgia.
5) Dante Moore (Oregon, QB)
Although it was his worst showing of the season in now No. 8 Oregon's loss to No. 3 Indiana, it's hard to discredit the year he's having.
Moore went 21 for 34 for 186 passing yards, with one TD and a season-high two INTs against the Hoosiers. As much as the junior QB struggled, his offensive line also factored into that, as he was sacked six times.
There's no question Moore can still win the Heisman if he bounces back from the Ducks' first loss of the season. He will look to rebound with back-to-back games against teams with non-winning records with Rutgers and Wisconsin next up.
4) Haynes King (Georgia Tech, QB)
All hail the King for No. 12 Georgia Tech. King has become one of the best stories in the country. Saturday's win over Virginia Tech puts the Yellow Jackets at 6-0 and in a great position to vie for the ACC championship.
King had a day, as he went 20 for 24, totaled 273 yards of offense (213 passing, 60 rushing) and he notched three TDs (one passing, two rushing). He continues to dominate for GT, as he sits at 13 total TDs and 1,411 total yards as the Yellow Jackets' leading passer and rusher.
King should be able to sift through the remaining ACC slate with no issue, setting up a huge season finale with their in-state rival Bulldogs, on November 28.
3) Ty Simpson (Alabama, QB)
Simpson would be even higher on this list if his Week 1 effort was stronger. But even in saying that, he has helped galvanize No. 6 Alabama, which the Crimson Tide showed again in their win over No. 16 Missouri.
The junior QB was 23 for 31 on the day, with 200 passing yards and three scores. He also showed his mobility on a 20-yard scamper a season-long carry.
Simpson now has a 16-to-1 touchdown-to-interception on the 2025 campaign. That will be tested when 'Bama hosts No. 11 Tennessee this weekend.
2) Carson Beck (Miami, QB)
Just because Beck was on an open week this week does not mean he's losing his place in this race. The Georgia Bulldogs' transfer is the face of the No. 2 Miami program with his play in his first season there.
Beck has posted 11 TD passes on the year against three INTs, with 1,213 passing yards and an 85.0 QBR (sixth in the nation). But beyond the numbers, he has the Hurricanes riding high on a wave, as they've knocked off three ranked opponents this season.
There's no telling where Miami finishes out the 2025. But if Beck continues this play and winning games, he will be vying for more than a national championship by year's end.
1) Fernando Mendoza (Indiana, QB)
Mendoza has orchestrated a phenomenal 2025 season. But with No. 3 Indiana's win over Oregon, he may have just had his truest "Heisman moment."
The junior QB was not perfect — 20 for 31, 215 passing yards, one TD, one INT, 31 rushing yards — but he did more than enough to secure the win. There's no question that the showing, and his start to the 2025 season, have draft experts ready to pencil him in as a top-10 pick for 2026.
Mendoza's ascent has been astounding. And a fairly light schedule from here, he will have a chance to stake his claim for the Heisman in what could be an all undefeated Big 10 championship with No. 1 Ohio State.