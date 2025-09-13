Oregon Ducks Backup Running Back Turns Heads in Win over Northwestern
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are off to a 3-0 record in their 2025 campaign after defeating Northwestern 34-14. The Ducks flourished in their first road game of their 2025 campaign, limiting the Wildcats to just 135 yards through the air and 178 yards on the ground.
Freshman Running Back Dierre Hill Jr Earns MVP
Freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. is the MVP of the game. The freshman running back only carried five times, but made each time count as he averaged 18.8 yards per carry for 94 yards. With 7:56 left in the third quarter, Hill received a handoff from Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and took it for a 66-yard touchdown run. Hill nearly got caught at the 30-yard line but turned on the boosters and scampered into the endzone.
With starting running back Noah Whittington out with an undisclosed injury, Hill took advantage of the opportunity.
Hill was the No. 6 running back in the 2025 class according to On3. He impressed in Oregon’s week two game against Oklahoma State, taking his only carry of the game 19 yards into the end zone for his first collegiate touchdown.
Dante Moore Excels Once Again In First Road Start As A Duck
It was admittedly tough to pick an MVP for the Ducks week three victory over Northwestern. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore had a great case to be chosen, as he went 16-20 for 178 yards and one touchdown. Moore did however toss his first interception of the season in the third quarter, when he attempted to throw a long balll over the middle for wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
The Ducks cruised in the first half, going into the break with a 17-0 lead. The Ducks would double that lead in the second half, going up 34-0 at one point before Northwestern responded with back to back touchdowns to make the final score 34-14.
Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the Ducks 2025 campaign thus far has been the usage of running backs. The Ducks rushed with eight different players today, with Ducks running back Jayden Limar receiving the most carries with 11, but Dierre Hill Jr being the most productive, averaging 18.8 yards per carry.
Dante Moore Closing In On Becoming Favorite To Win Heisman Trophy
While none of the Oregon running backs are among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, Dante Moore is on the shortlist to win the award according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Moore has +1100 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, behind Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who are tied as favorites with +1000 odds.
After the game, Ducks coach Dan Lanning was asked about Moore's ceiling in a postgame interview with FOX's Jenny Taft.
“It’s unbelievably high. We go with the quarterback, we’ve got a really good one here," said Lanning.
