Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Backup Running Back Turns Heads in Win over Northwestern

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks and Northwestern Wildcats met in Evanston, Illinois for the Ducks' first road game of the 2025 season. The Oregon Ducks used eight different players to carry the ball in their 34-14 win, but one running back stood out from the rest.

Kyle Clements

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after the win over Oklahoma State at Autzen.
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after the win over Oklahoma State at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are off to a 3-0 record in their 2025 campaign after defeating Northwestern 34-14. The Ducks flourished in their first road game of their 2025 campaign, limiting the Wildcats to just 135 yards through the air and 178 yards on the ground. 

Freshman Running Back Dierre Hill Jr Earns MVP

Oregon Ducks Northwestern Dan Lanning Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Kenyon Sadiq Dierre Hill Jr Big Ten Football
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. is the MVP of the game. The freshman running back only carried five times, but made each time count as he averaged 18.8 yards per carry for 94 yards.  With 7:56 left in the third quarter, Hill received a handoff from Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and took it for a 66-yard touchdown run. Hill nearly got caught at the 30-yard line but turned on the boosters and scampered into the endzone.

With starting running back Noah Whittington out with an undisclosed injury, Hill took advantage of the opportunity.

Hill was the No. 6 running back in the 2025 class according to On3. He impressed in Oregon’s week two game against Oklahoma State, taking his only carry of the game 19 yards into the end zone for his first collegiate touchdown. 

Dante Moore Excels Once Again In First Road Start As A Duck

Oregon Ducks Northwestern Dan Lanning Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Kenyon Sadiq Dierre Hill Jr Big Ten Football
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was admittedly tough to pick an MVP for the Ducks week three victory over Northwestern. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore had a great case to be chosen, as he went 16-20 for 178 yards and one touchdown. Moore did however toss his first interception of the season in the third quarter, when he attempted to throw a long balll over the middle for wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

MORE: Three Reasons Why Bucky Irving Could Catapult Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Program For Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Kesean Bowman

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host First-Round College Football Playoff Game in Autzen Stadium

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Quarterback Austin Novosad Injury

The Ducks cruised in the first half, going into the break with a 17-0 lead. The Ducks would double that lead in the second half, going up 34-0 at one point before Northwestern responded with back to back touchdowns to make the final score 34-14. 

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the Ducks 2025 campaign thus far has been the usage of running backs. The Ducks rushed with eight different players today, with Ducks running back Jayden Limar receiving the most carries with 11, but Dierre Hill Jr being the most productive, averaging 18.8 yards per carry. 

Dante Moore Closing In On Becoming Favorite To Win Heisman Trophy

Oregon Ducks Northwestern Dan Lanning Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Kenyon Sadiq Dierre Hill Jr Big Ten Football
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to the media after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While none of the Oregon running backs are among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, Dante Moore is on the shortlist to win the award according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Moore has +1100 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, behind Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who are tied as favorites with +1000 odds.

After the game, Ducks coach Dan Lanning was asked about Moore's ceiling in a postgame interview with FOX's Jenny Taft.

“It’s unbelievably high. We go with the quarterback, we’ve got a really good one here," said Lanning.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published |Modified
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football