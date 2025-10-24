Seven college football programs under the most pressure in Week 9
This is when the college football season really gets interesting.
Few teams can afford to take another loss at this point if they want to remain in the race for conference championships or playoff consideration.
The field of viable contenders in both cases will dwindle and narrow by the week -- or by the hour, potentially on Saturday.
Every program around the country is under some degree of heightened pressure, but these are the seven teams under the most pressure in Week 9 of the college football season.
1. LSU
LSU coach Brian Kelly had to answer questions about his job security this week after the loss at Vanderbilt, which left the Tigers 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC -- increasing the specter that the program could miss the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in Kelly's four seasons.
That certainly wasn't what LSU had in mind when it hired Kelly away from Notre Dame, believing he would lead the program to a national championship like each of his three predecessors did.
The Tigers aren't out of it yet, but they will be with another loss, and the schedule doesn't get any easier this week.
No. 20-ranked LSU is a 2.5-point underdog at home against No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0). The Aggies are one of six remaining unbeaten teams, but they aren't without vulnerability. They outlasted Notre Dame 41-40 in their only ranked matchup to this point and beat Arkansas 45-42 last week.
That said, Texas A&M is averaging 36.1 points per game while LSU has yet to score more than 24 points against an FBS opponent.
Kelly may indeed be coaching for his job over the rest of this season, needing a strong finish to return for a fifth year. Regardless, the Tigers are playing for their season this week, as another loss would firmly knock them out of the SEC race.
2. Ole Miss
No. 8-ranked Ole Miss only dropped three spots in the AP top 25 poll after its loss at Georgia last week, but the Rebels would face more significant ramifications if they lose again Saturday at No. 13 Oklahoma.
It can really change that quickly -- from toast of college football to the fringe of the SEC race in eight days.
But the upside is also immense for the Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC), who don't have another ranked opponent on the schedule after this. If Ole Miss can post a big road win at Oklahoma -- as a 5.5-point underdog -- it would just need to take care of business against South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi State to be in a strong position for a CFP berth regardless of how the SEC championship game matchup shakes out.
The Rebels' season hinges dramatically on what happens Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
3. Oklahoma
The pressure goes both ways in this matchup.
This felt like a make-or-break season for coach Brent Venables in his fourth year at Oklahoma after bookending two 6-7 seasons around a 10-3 campaign while finishing no higher than 15th in the final rankings.
And it can still be either, really.
The Sooners have arguably the toughest closing stretch of any team in the country while playing five straight ranked opponents (at least currently ranked), starting Saturday vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, followed by road games at No. 17 Tennessee and No. 4 Alabama, and then No. 15 Missouri and No. 20 LSU at home.
With only one loss so far, Oklahoma can control its path to the CFP and strongly position for a SEC championship game if it wins out, but that is a daunting task. If the Sooners lose at home Saturday as favorites, it could be hard to recover from that.
4. Vanderbilt
It's no longer "nothing to lose" for upstart Vanderbilt. Welcome to the top 10, Commodores.
Vanderbilt took its feel-good story to the next level last week with the win over LSU, surging to No. 10 in the AP poll -- its highest ranking since 1947.
The program also launched a public Heisman Trophy campaign for quarterback Diego Pavia.
The stakes are real now, but if Vanderbilt wants to make history and play its way into the CFP and give Pavia a legitimate shot at being at least a Heisman finalist, then it has to keep winning, plain and simple.
The Commodores (6-1, 2-1) host No. 15 Missouri (6-1, 2-1) on Saturday as 2.5-point favorites. Both teams suffered their only loss to Alabama.
5. South Florida
With the strong likelihood that only one Group of Five team makes it into the 12-team playoff field, No. 18 South Florida is in the driver's seat for now.
The 6-1 Bulls took their only loss to Miami, have wins over Florida and Boise State and control their destiny in the AAC race.
But they face a big test Saturday at Memphis (6-1), which was also squarely in the CFP picture before taking its first loss last week in a stunning upset by UAB.
South Florida is a 6.5-point road favorite.
6. BYU
The 7-0 Cougars are one of the biggest surprises in college football, surging from out of the rankings all the way to No. 11 over the last few weeks while remaining one of the final six unbeaten teams in college football.
BYU's win over Utah last week put it in control of its path to the Big 12 championship game and beyond, but there is major trap-game potential Saturday at Iowa State, with this game sandwiched between the rivalry clash with the Utes and a showdown with No. 14 Texas Tech.
The Cyclones (5-2, 2-2) were supposed to be a top Big 12 contender, but back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and Colorado have changed that. Iowa State had a bye week to try to get healthy after being beset by injuries.
This is a tough road matchup for a BYU team that is rather one-dimensional offensively, with a limited passing attack, with true freshman QB Bear Bachmeier a bigger threat with his legs at this point. Iowa State is not surprisingly a 2.5-point favorite.
7. Arizona State
No. 24-ranked Arizona State won the Big 12 last year and crashed the playoffs, but if it wants to repeat either of those feats, it has no remaining margin for error.
The Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) have just one conference loss as their other defeat came early against SEC foe Mississippi State, and that one Big 12 loss was with QB Sam Leavitt out with injury. So there's reason to believe ASU can make a run over the final five games and find its way back to the conference championship game -- especially considering it doesn't have another ranked opponent on the schedule.
The game Saturday vs Houston (6-1, 3-1) is one of the biggest remaining hurdles, though. The Cougars are one of the biggest overachievers in college football this season, coming off a 4-8 finish last year. Their only loss is to Texas Tech, so this is a formidable opponent.
Arizona State is a 7.5-point favorite at home in this must-win game.